How to Watch 2022 WNBA Playoffs Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs begin tonight. Here's how to watch
Tonight, the quest for a new champion of the WNBA begins with the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Eight teams: Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty will battle it out in a grueling three-round tournament to see who will be the last team standing.
New for 2022, the formatting of the playoffs has changed with the single-elimination games in the first two rounds being scrapped in favor of a best-of-3 first-round quarterfinals. In an effort to make the postseason more competitive, all 8 teams will take the floor in the first round, which means no more byes, and they're matched up based on overall record, regardless of their conference (example: 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5). Under the new format, teams will not be reseeded as they advance through the playoffs. The semi-final and final rounds will remain the best-of-5 games.
At 26-10, the Las Vegas Aces enter the postseason as the top seed; however, they ended the regular season with the same record as Candace Parker and the defending champion Chicago Sky, but the Aces were awarded the tiebreaker due to the Aces winning head-to-head 2-1 in the regular season. The Washington Mystics are the only team to qualify for this year's postseason that didn't make it in 2021.
Find out how to watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs without cable, below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wednesday, August 17
|8 p.m.
|New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 1
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1
|ESPN
|Thursday, August 18
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 1
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 1
|ESPN2
|Saturday, August 20
|Noon
|New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 2
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2
|ESPN2
|Sunday, August 21
|Noon
|Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 2
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 2
|ESPN
|Tuesday, August 23
|TBD
|Chicago Sky at New York Liberty – Game 3*
|TBD
|TBD
|Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury – Game 3*
|TBD
|Wednesday, August 24
|TBD
|Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings – Game 3*
|TBD
|TBD
|Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics – Game 3*
|TBD
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will team up to present every single game in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs and cord cutters have plenty of options to watch without cable.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPNU
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Upgrade to the Choice plan to watch ESPNU and over 105 channels for $89.99 per month. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
For a limited time, new subscribers can get $40 off over the first two months.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. Watch games on ESPNU with the fubo Extra add-on for an additional $8 per month.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch each game of this year's WNBA Playoffs on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch live coverage of the WNBA Playoffs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live WNBA playoff games on ESPN and ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device. With the Sports Extra add-on you can watch all of the ESPNU coverage for $5 per month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's WNBA Playoffs on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.