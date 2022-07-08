X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch 2022 NBA Summer League on July 8 Without Cable

Live from Las Vegas, the 2022 NBA Summer League continues today. Here's how to watch.

Raymond McCain

The 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League is underway, teams have the opportunity to watch their draft picks and young players face off against each other before the regular season begins. Rookies Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren have put on a clinic and have shown the world why the Magic and Thunder picked them No. 1 and No.2, respectively.

Summer League action continues on the hardwood this weekend and you can find out how to watch, below.

When to Watch

The full slate of games from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10 is listed below.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, July 8 DallasChicago4:00 PMESPNUT&M
Friday, July 8 San AntonioCleveland5:00 PMNBA TVCOX
Friday, July 8 CharlotteIndiana6:00 PMESPN2T&M
Friday, July 8 BrooklynMilwaukee7:00 PMNBA TVCOX
Friday, July 8 Golden StateNew York8:00 PMESPN2T&M
Friday, July 8 DenverMinnesota9:00 PMNBA TVCOX
Friday, July 8 PhoenixL.A. Lakers10:00 PMESPN2T&M
Saturday, July 9 TorontoPhiladelphia3:30 PMNBA TVCOX
Saturday, July 9 OrlandoSacramento4:00 PMESPNT&M
Saturday, July 9 BostonMiami5:30 PMNBA TVCOX
Saturday, July 9 DetroitWashington6:00 PMESPN2T&M
Saturday, July 9 AtlantaUtah7:30 PMNBA TVCOX
Saturday, July 9 Oklahoma CityHouston8:00 PMESPN2T&M
Saturday, July 9 LA ClippersMemphis9:30 PMNBA TVCOX
Saturday, July 9 New OrleansPortland10:00 PMESPN2T&M
Sunday, July 10 IndianaSacramento3:00 PMESPNCOX
Sunday, July 10 PhiladelphiaBrooklyn3:30 PMNBA TVT&M
Sunday, July 10 ChicagoNew York5:00 PMESPN2COX
Sunday, July 10 WashingtonPhoenix5:30 PMNBA TVT&M
Sunday, July 10 DenverCleveland7:00 PMESPNUCOX
Sunday, July 10 Golden StateSan Antonio7:30 PMNBA TVT&M
Sunday, July 10 MinnesotaMemphis9:00 PMESPNUCOX
Sunday, July 10 CharlotteL.A. Lakers9:30 PMNBA TVT&M

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBATV will combine to cover all of the on-court action during the 2022 NBA Summer League. 

2022 NBA Summer League Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPNU
NBA TV

Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBATV, and over 90 channels with its Choice package for $89.99 per month.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get $30 off over the first two months after a five-day free trial, and 3 months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees or required annual contracts.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch NBA Summer League games on ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. Add-on The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. With the fubo Extra add-on, you can watch games on ESPNU and NBA TV for an additional $8 per month.

Watch on fuboTV


Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's Summer League games on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch all the live action on ESPN and ESPN2. For an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to all the games airing on ESPNU and NBA TV.

A Sling Orange subscription includes 50 hours of DVR, over 30 channels, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV can watch all of this year's action on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV


Watch the 2022 Summer League on NBA TV

For $6.99, you can subscribe to NBA TV directly and stream all the Summer League games airing on the league's official 24/7 network.

2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League Schedule

Game # DateAwayHomeTime (ET)Where to WatchArena
1 Thursday, July 7Houston 77Orlando 9110:00 PMESPNT&M
2 Thursday, July 7Portland 78Detroit 8112:00 AMESPNT&M
3 Friday, July 8DallasChicago4:00 PMESPNUT&M
4 Friday, July 8San AntonioCleveland5:00 PMNBA TVCOX
5 Friday, July 8CharlotteIndiana6:00 PMESPN2T&M
6 Friday, July 8BrooklynMilwaukee7:00 PMNBA TVCOX
7 Friday, July 8Golden StateNew York8:00 PMESPN2T&M
8 Friday, July 8DenverMinnesota9:00 PMNBA TVCOX
9 Friday, July 8PhoenixL.A. Lakers10:00 PMESPN2T&M
10 Saturday, July 9TorontoPhiladelphia3:30 PMNBA TVCOX
11 Saturday, July 9OrlandoSacramento4:00 PMESPNT&M
12 Saturday, July 9BostonMiami5:30 PMNBA TVCOX
13 Saturday, July 9DetroitWashington6:00 PMESPN2T&M
14 Saturday, July 9AtlantaUtah7:30 PMNBA TVCOX
15 Saturday, July 9Oklahoma CityHouston8:00 PMESPN2T&M
16 Saturday, July 9LA ClippersMemphis9:30 PMNBA TVCOX
17 Saturday, July 9New OrleansPortland10:00 PMESPN2T&M
18 Sunday, July 10IndianaSacramento3:00 PMESPNCOX
19 Sunday, July 10PhiladelphiaBrooklyn3:30 PMNBA TVT&M
20 Sunday, July 10ChicagoNew York5:00 PMESPN2COX
21 Sunday, July 10WashingtonPhoenix5:30 PMNBA TVT&M
22 Sunday, July 10DenverCleveland7:00 PMESPNUCOX
23 Sunday, July 10Golden StateSan Antonio7:30 PMNBA TVT&M
24 Sunday, July 10MinnesotaMemphis9:00 PMESPNUCOX
25 Sunday, July 10CharlotteL.A. Lakers9:30 PMNBA TVT&M
27 Monday, July 11New OrleansAtlanta6:00 PMNBA TVCOX
27 Monday, July 11HoustonSan Antonio7:00 PMESPNT&M
28 Monday, July 11MilwaukeeBoston8:00 PMNBA TVCOX
29 Monday, July 11OrlandoOklahoma City9:00 PMESPNT&M
30 Monday, July 11DallasUtah10:00 PMNBA TVCOX
31 Monday, July 11New YorkPortland11:00 PMESPN2T&M
32 Tuesday, July 12ChicagoToronto5:00 PMNBA TVT&M
33 Tuesday, July 12MemphisBrooklyn6:00 PMESPNUCOX
34 Tuesday, July 12AtlantaMiami7:00 PMNBA TVT&M
35 Tuesday, July 12BostonGolden State8:00 PMESPN2COX
36 Tuesday, July 12DetroitIndiana9:00 PMNBA TVT&M
37 Tuesday, July 12PhoenixDallas10:00 PMESPN2COX
38 Tuesday, July 12L.A. LakersLA Clippers11:00 PMNBA TVT&M
39 Wednesday, July 13MinnesotaMilwaukee4:00 PMNBA TVT&M
40 Wednesday, July 13ClevelandCharlotte5:00 PMESPNUCOX
41 Wednesday, July 13WashingtonNew Orleans6:00 PMNBA TVT&M
42 Wednesday, July 13TorontoUtah7:00 PMESPNUCOX
43 Wednesday, July 13SacramentoOklahoma City8:00 PMNBA TVT&M
44 Wednesday, July 13MiamiPhiladelphia9:00 PMESPNUCOX
45 Wednesday, July 13DenverLA Clippers10:00 PMNBA TVT&M
46 Thursday, July 14AtlantaSan Antonio3:00 PMESPN2COX
47 Thursday, July 14MemphisBoston3:30 PMNBA TVT&M
48 Thursday, July 14ChicagoCharlotte5:00 PMESPN2COX
49 Thursday, July 14ClevelandDetroit5:30 PMNBA TVT&M
50 Thursday, July 14DallasMilwaukee7:00 PMESPNUCOX
51 Thursday, July 14New YorkOrlando7:30 PMNBA TVT&M
52 Thursday, July 14BrooklynMinnesota9:00 PMESPNUCOX
53 Thursday, July 14PortlandHouston9:30 PMNBA TVT&M
54 Friday, July 15LA ClippersUtah5:00 PMESPN2T&M
55 Friday, July 15PhiladelphiaDenver6:00 PMNBA TVCOX
56 Friday, July 15Oklahoma CityGolden State7:00 PMESPNT&M
57 Friday, July 15SacramentoPhoenix8:00 PMNBA TVCOX
58 Friday, July 15IndianaWashington9:00 PMESPN2T&M
59 Friday, July 15MiamiToronto10:00 PMNBA TVCOX
60 Friday, July 15L.A. LakersNew Orleans11:00 PMESPN2T&M

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.  