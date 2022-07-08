The 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League is underway, teams have the opportunity to watch their draft picks and young players face off against each other before the regular season begins. Rookies Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren have put on a clinic and have shown the world why the Magic and Thunder picked them No. 1 and No.2, respectively.

Summer League action continues on the hardwood this weekend and you can find out how to watch, below.

When to Watch

The full slate of games from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10 is listed below.

Weekend Schedule Friday, July 8 Dallas Chicago 4:00 PM ESPNU T&M Friday, July 8 San Antonio Cleveland 5:00 PM NBA TV COX Friday, July 8 Charlotte Indiana 6:00 PM ESPN2 T&M Friday, July 8 Brooklyn Milwaukee 7:00 PM NBA TV COX Friday, July 8 Golden State New York 8:00 PM ESPN2 T&M Friday, July 8 Denver Minnesota 9:00 PM NBA TV COX Friday, July 8 Phoenix L.A. Lakers 10:00 PM ESPN2 T&M Saturday, July 9 Toronto Philadelphia 3:30 PM NBA TV COX Saturday, July 9 Orlando Sacramento 4:00 PM ESPN T&M Saturday, July 9 Boston Miami 5:30 PM NBA TV COX Saturday, July 9 Detroit Washington 6:00 PM ESPN2 T&M Saturday, July 9 Atlanta Utah 7:30 PM NBA TV COX Saturday, July 9 Oklahoma City Houston 8:00 PM ESPN2 T&M Saturday, July 9 LA Clippers Memphis 9:30 PM NBA TV COX Saturday, July 9 New Orleans Portland 10:00 PM ESPN2 T&M Sunday, July 10 Indiana Sacramento 3:00 PM ESPN COX Sunday, July 10 Philadelphia Brooklyn 3:30 PM NBA TV T&M Sunday, July 10 Chicago New York 5:00 PM ESPN2 COX Sunday, July 10 Washington Phoenix 5:30 PM NBA TV T&M Sunday, July 10 Denver Cleveland 7:00 PM ESPNU COX Sunday, July 10 Golden State San Antonio 7:30 PM NBA TV T&M Sunday, July 10 Minnesota Memphis 9:00 PM ESPNU COX Sunday, July 10 Charlotte L.A. Lakers 9:30 PM NBA TV T&M

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBATV will combine to cover all of the on-court action during the 2022 NBA Summer League.

2022 NBA Summer League Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPNU ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBATV, and over 90 channels with its Choice package for $89.99 per month.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get $30 off over the first two months after a five-day free trial, and 3 months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees or required annual contracts.



Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch NBA Summer League games on ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. Add-on The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. With the fubo Extra add-on, you can watch games on ESPNU and NBA TV for an additional $8 per month.



Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's Summer League games on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch all the live action on ESPN and ESPN2. For an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to all the games airing on ESPNU and NBA TV.

A Sling Orange subscription includes 50 hours of DVR, over 30 channels, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.



Watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV can watch all of this year's action on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.



Watch the 2022 Summer League on NBA TV

For $6.99, you can subscribe to NBA TV directly and stream all the Summer League games airing on the league's official 24/7 network.

Game # Date Away Home Time (ET) Where to Watch Arena 1 Thursday, July 7 Houston 77 Orlando 91 10:00 PM ESPN T&M 2 Thursday, July 7 Portland 78 Detroit 81 12:00 AM ESPN T&M 27 Monday, July 11 New Orleans Atlanta 6:00 PM NBA TV COX 27 Monday, July 11 Houston San Antonio 7:00 PM ESPN T&M 28 Monday, July 11 Milwaukee Boston 8:00 PM NBA TV COX 29 Monday, July 11 Orlando Oklahoma City 9:00 PM ESPN T&M 30 Monday, July 11 Dallas Utah 10:00 PM NBA TV COX 31 Monday, July 11 New York Portland 11:00 PM ESPN2 T&M 32 Tuesday, July 12 Chicago Toronto 5:00 PM NBA TV T&M 33 Tuesday, July 12 Memphis Brooklyn 6:00 PM ESPNU COX 34 Tuesday, July 12 Atlanta Miami 7:00 PM NBA TV T&M 35 Tuesday, July 12 Boston Golden State 8:00 PM ESPN2 COX 36 Tuesday, July 12 Detroit Indiana 9:00 PM NBA TV T&M 37 Tuesday, July 12 Phoenix Dallas 10:00 PM ESPN2 COX 38 Tuesday, July 12 L.A. Lakers LA Clippers 11:00 PM NBA TV T&M 39 Wednesday, July 13 Minnesota Milwaukee 4:00 PM NBA TV T&M 40 Wednesday, July 13 Cleveland Charlotte 5:00 PM ESPNU COX 41 Wednesday, July 13 Washington New Orleans 6:00 PM NBA TV T&M 42 Wednesday, July 13 Toronto Utah 7:00 PM ESPNU COX 43 Wednesday, July 13 Sacramento Oklahoma City 8:00 PM NBA TV T&M 44 Wednesday, July 13 Miami Philadelphia 9:00 PM ESPNU COX 45 Wednesday, July 13 Denver LA Clippers 10:00 PM NBA TV T&M 46 Thursday, July 14 Atlanta San Antonio 3:00 PM ESPN2 COX 47 Thursday, July 14 Memphis Boston 3:30 PM NBA TV T&M 48 Thursday, July 14 Chicago Charlotte 5:00 PM ESPN2 COX 49 Thursday, July 14 Cleveland Detroit 5:30 PM NBA TV T&M 50 Thursday, July 14 Dallas Milwaukee 7:00 PM ESPNU COX 51 Thursday, July 14 New York Orlando 7:30 PM NBA TV T&M 52 Thursday, July 14 Brooklyn Minnesota 9:00 PM ESPNU COX 53 Thursday, July 14 Portland Houston 9:30 PM NBA TV T&M 54 Friday, July 15 LA Clippers Utah 5:00 PM ESPN2 T&M 55 Friday, July 15 Philadelphia Denver 6:00 PM NBA TV COX 56 Friday, July 15 Oklahoma City Golden State 7:00 PM ESPN T&M 57 Friday, July 15 Sacramento Phoenix 8:00 PM NBA TV COX 58 Friday, July 15 Indiana Washington 9:00 PM ESPN2 T&M 59 Friday, July 15 Miami Toronto 10:00 PM NBA TV COX 60 Friday, July 15 L.A. Lakers New Orleans 11:00 PM ESPN2 T&M

