Live from Las Vegas, the 2022 NBA Summer League continues today. Here's how to watch.
The 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League is underway, teams have the opportunity to watch their draft picks and young players face off against each other before the regular season begins. Rookies Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren have put on a clinic and have shown the world why the Magic and Thunder picked them No. 1 and No.2, respectively.
Summer League action continues on the hardwood this weekend and you can find out how to watch, below.
The full slate of games from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10 is listed below.
ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBATV will combine to cover all of the on-court action during the 2022 NBA Summer League.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPNU
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|NBA TV
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBATV, and over 90 channels with its Choice package for $89.99 per month.
For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get $30 off over the first two months after a five-day free trial, and 3 months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees or required annual contracts.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch NBA Summer League games on ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. Add-on The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. With the fubo Extra add-on, you can watch games on ESPNU and NBA TV for an additional $8 per month.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's Summer League games on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 NBA Summer League on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch all the live action on ESPN and ESPN2. For an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to all the games airing on ESPNU and NBA TV.
A Sling Orange subscription includes 50 hours of DVR, over 30 channels, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV can watch all of this year's action on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
For $6.99, you can subscribe to NBA TV directly and stream all the Summer League games airing on the league's official 24/7 network.
|Game #
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Arena
|1
|Thursday, July 7
|Houston 77
|Orlando 91
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|T&M
|2
|Thursday, July 7
|Portland 78
|Detroit 81
|12:00 AM
|ESPN
|T&M
|3
|Friday, July 8
|Dallas
|Chicago
|4:00 PM
|ESPNU
|T&M
|4
|Friday, July 8
|San Antonio
|Cleveland
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|5
|Friday, July 8
|Charlotte
|Indiana
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|6
|Friday, July 8
|Brooklyn
|Milwaukee
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|7
|Friday, July 8
|Golden State
|New York
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|8
|Friday, July 8
|Denver
|Minnesota
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|9
|Friday, July 8
|Phoenix
|L.A. Lakers
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|10
|Saturday, July 9
|Toronto
|Philadelphia
|3:30 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|11
|Saturday, July 9
|Orlando
|Sacramento
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|T&M
|12
|Saturday, July 9
|Boston
|Miami
|5:30 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|13
|Saturday, July 9
|Detroit
|Washington
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|14
|Saturday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Utah
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|15
|Saturday, July 9
|Oklahoma City
|Houston
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|16
|Saturday, July 9
|LA Clippers
|Memphis
|9:30 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|17
|Saturday, July 9
|New Orleans
|Portland
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|18
|Sunday, July 10
|Indiana
|Sacramento
|3:00 PM
|ESPN
|COX
|19
|Sunday, July 10
|Philadelphia
|Brooklyn
|3:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|20
|Sunday, July 10
|Chicago
|New York
|5:00 PM
|ESPN2
|COX
|21
|Sunday, July 10
|Washington
|Phoenix
|5:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|22
|Sunday, July 10
|Denver
|Cleveland
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|23
|Sunday, July 10
|Golden State
|San Antonio
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|24
|Sunday, July 10
|Minnesota
|Memphis
|9:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|25
|Sunday, July 10
|Charlotte
|L.A. Lakers
|9:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|27
|Monday, July 11
|New Orleans
|Atlanta
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|27
|Monday, July 11
|Houston
|San Antonio
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|T&M
|28
|Monday, July 11
|Milwaukee
|Boston
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|29
|Monday, July 11
|Orlando
|Oklahoma City
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|T&M
|30
|Monday, July 11
|Dallas
|Utah
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|31
|Monday, July 11
|New York
|Portland
|11:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|32
|Tuesday, July 12
|Chicago
|Toronto
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|33
|Tuesday, July 12
|Memphis
|Brooklyn
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|34
|Tuesday, July 12
|Atlanta
|Miami
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|35
|Tuesday, July 12
|Boston
|Golden State
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|COX
|36
|Tuesday, July 12
|Detroit
|Indiana
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|37
|Tuesday, July 12
|Phoenix
|Dallas
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|COX
|38
|Tuesday, July 12
|L.A. Lakers
|LA Clippers
|11:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|39
|Wednesday, July 13
|Minnesota
|Milwaukee
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|40
|Wednesday, July 13
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|5:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|41
|Wednesday, July 13
|Washington
|New Orleans
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|42
|Wednesday, July 13
|Toronto
|Utah
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|43
|Wednesday, July 13
|Sacramento
|Oklahoma City
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|44
|Wednesday, July 13
|Miami
|Philadelphia
|9:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|45
|Wednesday, July 13
|Denver
|LA Clippers
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|46
|Thursday, July 14
|Atlanta
|San Antonio
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2
|COX
|47
|Thursday, July 14
|Memphis
|Boston
|3:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|48
|Thursday, July 14
|Chicago
|Charlotte
|5:00 PM
|ESPN2
|COX
|49
|Thursday, July 14
|Cleveland
|Detroit
|5:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|50
|Thursday, July 14
|Dallas
|Milwaukee
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|51
|Thursday, July 14
|New York
|Orlando
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|52
|Thursday, July 14
|Brooklyn
|Minnesota
|9:00 PM
|ESPNU
|COX
|53
|Thursday, July 14
|Portland
|Houston
|9:30 PM
|NBA TV
|T&M
|54
|Friday, July 15
|LA Clippers
|Utah
|5:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|55
|Friday, July 15
|Philadelphia
|Denver
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|56
|Friday, July 15
|Oklahoma City
|Golden State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|T&M
|57
|Friday, July 15
|Sacramento
|Phoenix
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|58
|Friday, July 15
|Indiana
|Washington
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
|59
|Friday, July 15
|Miami
|Toronto
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|COX
|60
|Friday, July 15
|L.A. Lakers
|New Orleans
|11:00 PM
|ESPN2
|T&M
