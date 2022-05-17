As the 2022 NBA Playoffs head into the Conference Finals, teams that didn't qualify for the postseason will have a chance to secure their future at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. Eligible teams will be hoping that their ping pong ball is drawn out of the lottery machine, which will decide which selection they'll have in the 2022 NBA Draft. This year, the lottery returns to normal as an in-person event, taking place at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Teams & Odds

Like the 2021 Draft Lottery, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons have the best odds with a 14% win probability. Detroit won last year's lottery and selected Cade Cunningham with their top pick. The probability for all 14 teams in the lottery is shown in the chart below.

Team Odds Team W-L Record Season Win % No. 1 Pick Probability Houston 20-62 24.40% 14.00% Orlando 22-60 26.80% 14.00% Detroit 23-59 28.00% 14.00% Oklahoma City 24-58 29.30% 12.50% Indiana 25-57 30.50% 10.50% Portland 27-55 32.90% 9.00% Sacramento 30-52 36.60% 7.50% Los Angeles Lakers* 33-49 40.20% 6.00% San Antonio 34-48 41.50% 4.50% Washington 35-47 42.70% 3.00% New York 37-45 45.10% 2.00% LA Clippers (to OKC) 42-40 51.20% 1.50% Charlotte 43-39 52.40% 1.00% Cleveland 44-38 53.70% 0.50%

* This pick will be transferred either to New Orleans, or to Memphis via New Orleans

Each team will be represented by an on-stage representative of their choosing:

Jabari Smith (Auburn), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Paolo Banchero (Duke), and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) are four of the top prospect that could be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2022 NBA Draft takes place on June 23. Fans will find out tonight if their team is fortunate enough to win the lottery and convert the top pick against all odds.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery without cable below.

When to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 17

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

ESPN will be covering all of the action from this year's draft lottery and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream all of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on the ESPN app and ESPN.coM. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN.