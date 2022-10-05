How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs Games & World Series Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
The Road to the World Series begins with the Wild Card Series of the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here's how to watch
October is here and the pennant chase in the National and American Leagues is heating up. The teams are set and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves look to defend their crown as the 2022 MLB Postseason begins.
Fans will notice that this year's postseason will have a new format. Instead of the usual 10 teams, for the first time, 12 teams will participate in the playoffs for a chance to advance to the Fall Classic. In historic fashion, there will be four best-of-3 Wild Card Series games that will replace the usual single-elimination Wild Card Games, which will be followed by a best-of-5 Division Series.
On the AL side, the Astros (1) and Yankees (2) have byes. The Wild Card Series is the best-of-3 format with the higher seed hosting all games.
The winners will advance to AL Division Series, which starts on October 11, to take on the Astros and Yankees in a best-of-5 format (Mariners/Blue Jays at Astros and Rays/Guardians at Yankees).
In the NL bracket, the Dodgers (1) and Braves (2) have byes and the Wild Card Series is the best-of-three with the higher seed hosting all games.
The winners of the NL Wild Card Series will advance to the NL Division Series, which starts on October 11, to take on the Braves and Dodgers in the best-of-5 games (Padres/Mets at Dodgers and Phillies/Cardinals at Braves).
Find out how to watch all of the 2022 MLB Playoffs and World Series, below.
Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and TBS will combine to cover all of the moments throughout the 2022 MLB Postseason. The 2022 World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Find out if your streaming service will be streaming the games.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fubo TV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|FOX
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|FS1
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|TBS
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch all of the coverage of the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Fox and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox and ABC in your area with an antenna.
For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during the 2022 MLB Playoffs and the World Series. The streaming service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, Fox, FS1, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.
For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live MLB playoff games that air on Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange can watch live MLB postseason games on TBS, Fox, FS1, ESPN and ESPN2, and over 30 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 MLB Playoffs and World Series live on ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Check out the full 2022 MLB Playoffs & World Series Schedule, below.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Friday, October 7
|Mets vs. Padres (Game 1)
|12:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 1)
|2:07 p.m.
|ABC
|Guardians vs. Rays (Game 1)
|4:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 1)
|8:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 8
|Mets vs. Padres (Game 2)
|12:07 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 2)
|4:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Guardians vs. Rays (Game 2)
|7:37 p.m.
|ESPN
|Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 2)
|8:37 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 9
|Mets vs. Padres (Game 3) (if nec.)
|2:07 p.m.
|ABC
|Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 3) (if nec.)
|4:07 p.m.
|ESPN
|Guardians vs. Rays (Game 3) (if nec.)
|7:37 p.m.
|ESPN
|Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 3) (if nec.)
|8:37 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|Braves vs. TBD (Game 1)
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 1)
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Yankees vs. TBD (Game 1)
|TBD
|TBS
|Astros vs. TBD (Game 1)
|TBD
|TBS
|Wednesday., Oct. 12
|Braves vs. TBD (Game 2)
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 2)
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Thursday, Oct. 13
|Yankees vs. TBD (Game 2)
|TBD
|TBS
|Astros vs. TBD (Game 2)
|TBD
|TBS
|Friday, Oct. 14
|Braves vs. TBD (Game 3)
|TBD
|FS1
|Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 3)
|TBD
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|Braves vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)
|TBD
|FS1
|Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)
|TBD
|FS1
|Yankees vs. TBD (Game 3)
|TBD
|TBS
|Astros vs. TBD (Game 3)
|TBD
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Yankees vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Astros vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Braves vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)
|TBD
|FS1
|Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)
|TBD
|FS1
|Monday, Oct. 17
|Yankees vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Astros vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Tuesday, Oct. 18
|NLCS: Game 1
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 19
|NLCS: Game 2
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|ALCS: Game 1
|TBD
|TBS
|Thursday, Oct. 20
|ALCS: Game 2
|TBD
|TBS
|Friday, Oct. 21
|NLCS: Game 3
|TBD
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|NLCS: Game 4
|TBD
|Fox or FS1
|ALCS: Game 3
|TBD
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|NLCS: Game 5 (if nec.)
|TBD
|FS1
|NLCS: Game 4
|TBD
|TBS
|Monday, Oct. 24
|NLCS: Game 6 (if nec.)
|TBD
|FS1
|ALCS: Game 5 (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Tuesday, Oct. 25
|NLCS: Game 7 (if nec.)
|TBD
|Fox and FS1
|ALCS: Game 6 (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Wednesday, Oct. 26
|ALCS: Game 7 (if nec.)
|TBD
|TBS
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Friday, Oct. 28
|Game 1
|TBD
|Fox
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|Game 2
|TBD
|Fox
|Monday, Oct. 31
|Game 3
|TBD
|Fox
|Tuesday, Nov. 1
|Game 4
|TBD
|Fox
|Wednesday, Nov. 2
|Game 5 (if nec.)
|TBD
|Fox
|Friday, Nov. 4
|Game 6 (if nec.)
|TBD
|Fox
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|Game 7 (if nec.)
|TBD
|Fox
