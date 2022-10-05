X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs Games & World Series Live Without Cable

The Road to the World Series begins with the Wild Card Series of the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

October is here and the pennant chase in the National and American Leagues is heating up. The teams are set and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves look to defend their crown as the 2022 MLB Postseason begins. 

Fans will notice that this year's postseason will have a new format. Instead of the usual 10 teams, for the first time, 12 teams will participate in the playoffs for a chance to advance to the Fall Classic. In historic fashion, there will be four best-of-3 Wild Card Series games that will replace the usual single-elimination Wild Card Games, which will be followed by a best-of-5 Division Series.

The Matchups

AL Wild Card Series (Starts October 7)

On the AL side, the Astros (1) and Yankees (2) have byes. The Wild Card Series is the best-of-3 format with the higher seed hosting all games.

  • Rays (6) at Guardians (3)
  • Mariners (5) at Blue Jays (4)

The winners will advance to AL Division Series, which starts on October 11, to take on the Astros and Yankees in a best-of-5 format (Mariners/Blue Jays at Astros and Rays/Guardians at Yankees).

NL Wild Card Series (Starts October 7)

In the NL bracket, the Dodgers (1) and Braves (2) have byes and the Wild Card Series is the best-of-three with the higher seed hosting all games. 

  • Phillies (6) at Cardinals (3)
  • Padres (5) at Mets (4)

The winners of the NL Wild Card Series will advance to the NL Division Series, which starts on October 11, to take on the Braves and Dodgers in the best-of-5 games (Padres/Mets at Dodgers and Phillies/Cardinals at Braves).

Find out how to watch all of the 2022 MLB Playoffs and World Series, below.

How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs & World Series Live

Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and TBS will combine to cover all of the moments throughout the 2022 MLB Postseason. The 2022 World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Find out if your streaming service will be streaming the games.

2022 MLB Postseason Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfubo TVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN
ESPN2
FOX
FS1
TBS

Watch MLB Playoff Games Live for Free

Catch all of the coverage of the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Fox and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox and ABC in your area with an antenna.

Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during the 2022 MLB Playoffs and the World Series. The streaming service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, Fox, FS1, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and  ESPN+.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live MLB playoff games that air on Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. 

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on Sling TV

For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange can watch live MLB postseason games on TBS, Fox, FS1, ESPN and ESPN2, and over 30 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 MLB Playoffs and World Series live on ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Check out the full 2022 MLB Playoffs & World Series Schedule, below.

Wild Card Series (Best-of-3)

Date MatchupTime (ET)Where to Watch
Friday, October 7 Mets vs. Padres (Game 1)12:07 p.m.ESPN

 Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 1)2:07 p.m. ABC

 Guardians vs. Rays (Game 1)4:07 p.m. ESPN

 Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 1)8:07 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, October 8 Mets vs. Padres (Game 2)12:07 p.m.ESPN2

 Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 2)4:07 p.m.ESPN

 Guardians vs. Rays (Game 2)7:37 p.m.ESPN

 Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 2)8:37 p.m.ESPN2
Sunday, October 9 Mets vs. Padres (Game 3) (if nec.)2:07 p.m.ABC

 Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 3) (if nec.)4:07 p.m.ESPN

 Guardians vs. Rays (Game 3) (if nec.)7:37 p.m.ESPN

 Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 3) (if nec.)8:37 p.m.ESPN2

League Division Series (Best-of-5)

Date MatchupTime (ET)Where to Watch
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Braves vs. TBD (Game 1)TBDFox or FS1

 Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 1)TBDFox or FS1

 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 1)TBDTBS

 Astros vs. TBD (Game 1)TBDTBS
Wednesday., Oct. 12 Braves vs. TBD (Game 2)TBDFox or FS1

 Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 2)TBDFox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 2)TBDTBS

 Astros vs. TBD (Game 2)TBDTBS
Friday, Oct. 14 Braves vs. TBD (Game 3)TBDFS1

 Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 3)TBDFS1
Saturday, Oct. 15 Braves vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)TBDFS1

 Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)TBDFS1

 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 3)TBDTBS

 Astros vs. TBD (Game 3)TBDTBS
Sunday, Oct. 16 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)TBDTBS

 Astros vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.)TBDTBS

 Braves vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)TBDFS1

 Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)TBDFS1
Monday, Oct. 17 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)TBDTBS

 Astros vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.)TBDTBS

League Championship Series (Best-of-7)

Date MatchupTime (ET)Where to Watch
Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS: Game 1TBDFox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS: Game 2TBDFox or FS1

 ALCS: Game 1TBDTBS
Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS: Game 2TBDTBS
Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS: Game 3TBDFS1
Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS: Game 4TBDFox or FS1

 ALCS: Game 3TBDTBS
Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS: Game 5 (if nec.)TBDFS1

 NLCS: Game 4TBDTBS
Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS: Game 6 (if nec.)TBDFS1

 ALCS: Game 5 (if nec.)TBDTBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS: Game 7 (if nec.)TBDFox and FS1

 ALCS: Game 6 (if nec.)TBDTBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS: Game 7 (if nec.)TBDTBS

World Series (Best-of-7)

Date MatchupTime (ET)Where to Watch
Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1TBDFox
Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2TBDFox
Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3TBDFox
Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4TBDFox
Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.)TBDFox
Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.)TBDFox
Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.)TBDFox

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page