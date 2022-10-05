How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs Games & World Series Live Without Cable

October is here and the pennant chase in the National and American Leagues is heating up. The teams are set and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves look to defend their crown as the 2022 MLB Postseason begins.

Fans will notice that this year's postseason will have a new format. Instead of the usual 10 teams, for the first time, 12 teams will participate in the playoffs for a chance to advance to the Fall Classic. In historic fashion, there will be four best-of-3 Wild Card Series games that will replace the usual single-elimination Wild Card Games, which will be followed by a best-of-5 Division Series.

The Matchups

AL Wild Card Series (Starts October 7)

On the AL side, the Astros (1) and Yankees (2) have byes. The Wild Card Series is the best-of-3 format with the higher seed hosting all games.

Rays (6) at Guardians (3)

Mariners (5) at Blue Jays (4)

The winners will advance to AL Division Series, which starts on October 11, to take on the Astros and Yankees in a best-of-5 format (Mariners/Blue Jays at Astros and Rays/Guardians at Yankees).

NL Wild Card Series (Starts October 7)

In the NL bracket, the Dodgers (1) and Braves (2) have byes and the Wild Card Series is the best-of-three with the higher seed hosting all games.

Phillies (6) at Cardinals (3)

Padres (5) at Mets (4)

The winners of the NL Wild Card Series will advance to the NL Division Series, which starts on October 11, to take on the Braves and Dodgers in the best-of-5 games (Padres/Mets at Dodgers and Phillies/Cardinals at Braves).

Find out how to watch all of the 2022 MLB Playoffs and World Series, below.

How to Watch 2022 MLB Playoffs & World Series Live

Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and TBS will combine to cover all of the moments throughout the 2022 MLB Postseason. The 2022 World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Find out if your streaming service will be streaming the games.

2022 MLB Postseason Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔

✔ ✔ ✔

Watch MLB Playoff Games Live for Free

Catch all of the coverage of the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Fox and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox and ABC in your area with an antenna.

Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during the 2022 MLB Playoffs and the World Series. The streaming service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, Fox, FS1, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live MLB playoff games that air on Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.



Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on Sling TV



For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange can watch live MLB postseason games on TBS, Fox, FS1, ESPN and ESPN2, and over 30 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch MLB Playoff Games Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 MLB Playoffs and World Series live on ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out the full 2022 MLB Playoffs & World Series Schedule, below.

Wild Card Series (Best-of-3) Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch Friday, October 7 Mets vs. Padres (Game 1) 12:07 p.m. ESPN

Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 1) 2:07 p.m. ABC

Guardians vs. Rays (Game 1) 4:07 p.m. ESPN

Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 1) 8:07 p.m. ESPN Saturday, October 8 Mets vs. Padres (Game 2) 12:07 p.m. ESPN2

Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 2) 4:07 p.m. ESPN

Guardians vs. Rays (Game 2) 7:37 p.m. ESPN

Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 2) 8:37 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday, October 9 Mets vs. Padres (Game 3) (if nec.) 2:07 p.m. ABC

Cardinals vs. Phillies (Game 3) (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ESPN

Guardians vs. Rays (Game 3) (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ESPN

Blue Jays vs. Mariners (Game 3) (if nec.) 8:37 p.m. ESPN2

League Division Series (Best-of-5) Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch Tuesday, Oct. 11 Braves vs. TBD (Game 1) TBD Fox or FS1

Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 1) TBD Fox or FS1

Yankees vs. TBD (Game 1) TBD TBS

Astros vs. TBD (Game 1) TBD TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Braves vs. TBD (Game 2) TBD Fox or FS1

Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 2) TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 2) TBD TBS

Astros vs. TBD (Game 2) TBD TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Braves vs. TBD (Game 3) TBD FS1

Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 3) TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Braves vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.) TBD FS1

Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.) TBD FS1

Yankees vs. TBD (Game 3) TBD TBS

Astros vs. TBD (Game 3) TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.) TBD TBS

Astros vs. TBD (Game 4) (if nec.) TBD TBS

Braves vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.) TBD FS1

Dodgers vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.) TBD FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Yankees vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.) TBD TBS

Astros vs. TBD (Game 5) (if nec.) TBD TBS

League Championship Series (Best-of-7) Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS: Game 1 TBD Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS: Game 2 TBD Fox or FS1

ALCS: Game 1 TBD TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS: Game 2 TBD TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS: Game 3 TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS: Game 4 TBD Fox or FS1

ALCS: Game 3 TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS: Game 5 (if nec.) TBD FS1

NLCS: Game 4 TBD TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS: Game 6 (if nec.) TBD FS1

ALCS: Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS: Game 7 (if nec.) TBD Fox and FS1

ALCS: Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS: Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBS

World Series (Best-of-7) Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 TBD Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 TBD Fox Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 TBD Fox Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4 TBD Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) TBD Fox Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) TBD Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) TBD Fox

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.