Tonight, the bases will not be loaded when the batters swing for the fences at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby. The three-round single-elimination tournament will feature 8 batters attempting to hit as many bombs out of the park within an allotted time limit. In the first and second rounds, each batter will have 3 minutes to hit as many home runs as possible before the clock reaches zero; however, in the final round, they'll have two minutes. Not only will the major leaguers be competing for the title of Home Run King, but the winner will receive $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool.

First Round Matchups

#1 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) vs. #8 Albert Pujols (STL)

#4 Juan Soto (WSN) vs. #5 José Ramírez (CLE)

#3 Pete Alonso (NYM) vs. #6 Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)

#2 Corey Seager (TEX) vs. #7 Julio Rodríguez (SEA)

The reigning Home Run King Pete Alonso returns to become the first player to win three consecutive derbys - a three-peat. If Alonso wants to become Mr. Three-Pete he'll have to overcome a stacked lineup of competitors.

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, who is the oldest batter to compete at the event at age 42, looks to secure his first Home Run Derby crown this year. The Cardinals legend is participating at the event for a record-tying 5th-time and looks to advance on the Derby's all-time HR list, where he currently ranks 8th with 71 total dingers.

Kyle Schwarber and Ronald Acuna Jr. will be searching for a Ruthian blast during their second derby appearances. Schwarber had 28 homers when the bracket was set, which was good enough for the top overall seed. In his first Home Run Derby appearance, Schwarber was the 2018 runner-up after losing to Bryce Harper. Acuna's average home run distance of 437 feet this season is the longest in the Majors by 10 feet. In 2019, Acuna lost in the semifinal round to eventual champion Pete Alonso.

You can find out how to watch all of tonight's big swings at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby, below.

When to Watch

ESPN's family of networks will be the home of all the dingers at tonight's Home Run Derby. The ESPN broadcast will be handled by Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, and Marly Rivera. An alternate viewing experience will be available on ESPN2, which will offer a Google Cloud-powered Statcast alongside the traditional telecast. The ESPN2 broadcast will be handled by Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, and Mike Petriello.

Date: Monday, July 18

Monday, July 18 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where to Watch: ESPN, ESPN2

How to Watch

Streamers will not need a glove to catch tonight's goners and deep flys at the 2022 Home Run Derby, as ESPN and ESPN2 are available to watch on most streaming services.

2022 Home Run Derby Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up by July 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Home Run Derby on ESPN and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.

Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's derby on ESPN, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch tonight's event on ESPN and ESPN2. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch coverage of the Derby on ESPN, plus 30 other channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off of your first month.

Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all tonight's four-base hits during the 2022 Home Run Derby on ESPN and ESPN2 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.

Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream tonight's event on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.