How to Watch 2022 ESPYs Without Cable Live on July 20

Hosted by Stephen Curry, the 2022 ESPYs will celebrate the best moments in sports from the past year. Here's how to watch.

Raymond McCain

Tonight, sports fans will be able to rewatch, relive, and celebrate the biggest moments in sports over the past year at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The ESPYs, which is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Year, are similar to the Grammys, Emmys, Academy Awards, and Tony; however, it is more relaxed than the other major shows. 

Reigning NBA Finals MVP and champion Stephen Curry will host the event for the first time. Curry will be the first NBA player to host the show since LeBron James hosted it in 2007.

2022 ESPY Presenters

ESPN announced a star-studded lineup of scheduled presenters which features he biggest names in sports and entertainment including: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu's Mike), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters. 

Check out the full list of nominations at the bottom of the page.

You can find out how to watch and relive the biggest moments in sports at the 2022 ESPYs, below.

When to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, July 20
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC

How to Watch the 2022 ESPYs

ABC will be covering all of the events and moments at this year's ESPYs and viewers will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 ESPYs Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVYouTube TV
ABC

Watch the 2022 ESPYs for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 ESPYs by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch this year's draft on ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch on fuboTV

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the biggest stars in sports and the best moments at the ESPYs on ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's ESPYs on ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

2022 ESPYs Nominees

Below is the full list of nominees for every category at the 2022 ESPYs.

Best Athlete: Men's Sports

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete: Women's Sports

  • Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

  • Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

  • Katie Ledecky, Swimming

  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

  • Eileen Gu, Skier

  • Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Best Record-Breaking Performance

  • Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
  • Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)
  • Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
  • Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

  • Julianna Peña, UFC 269

  • Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

  • Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

  • Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

Best Team

  • Golden State Warriors, NBA

  • Chicago Sky, WNBA

  • Atlanta Braves, MLB

  • Los Angeles Rams, NFL

  • Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

  • Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

  • Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Best Olympian: Women's Sports

  • Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

  • Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

  • Katie Ledecky, Swimming

  • Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian: Men's Sports

  • Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

  • Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

  • Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

  • Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Game

  • Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)

  • UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)

  • Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)

  • Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Best College Athlete: Men's Sports

  • Bryce Young, Alabama Football

  • Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer

  • Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball

  • Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete: Women's Sports

  • Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball

  • Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

  • Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

  • Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete: Men's Soccer

  • Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

  • Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

  • Sadio Mané, Liverpool

  • Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete: Women's Soccer

  • Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

  • Sam Kerr, Chelsea

  • Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

  • Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Best NFL Player

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

  • Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

  • Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

  • Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

  • Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Best Driver

  • Kyle Larson, NASCAR

  • Max Verstappen, F1

  • Steve Torrence, NHRA

  • Álex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

  • Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player

  • Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

  • Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

  • Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Boxer

  • Tyson Fury

  • Shakur Stevenson

  • Katie Taylor

  • Mikaela Mayer

Best MMA Fighter

  • Alexander Volkanovski

  • Charles Oliveira

  • Kamaru Usman

  • Kayla Harrison

Best Athlete: Men's Golf

  • Scottie Scheffler

  • Cameron Smith

  • Justin Thomas

  • Jon Rahm

Best Athlete: Women's Golf

  • Nelly Korda

  • Ko Jin-young

  • Lydia Ko

  • Minjee Lee

Best Athlete: Men's Tennis

  • Rafael Nadal

  • Dylan Alcott

  • Carlos Alcaraz

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime

Best Athlete: Women's Tennis

  • Emma Raducanu

  • Ashleigh Barty

  • Iga Świątek

  • Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete: Men's Action Sports

  • Eli Tomac, Supercross

  • Alex Hall, Ski

  • Yuto Horigome, Skateboard

  • Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete: Women's Action Sports

  • Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard

  • Eileen Gu, Ski

  • Rayssa Leal, Skateboard

  • Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Best Jockey

  • Flavien Prat

  • Irad Ortiz

  • Jose Ortiz

  • Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With A Disability: Men's Sports

  • Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

  • Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

  • Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming

  • Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With A Disability: Women's Sports

  • Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon

  • Jessica Long, Swimming

  • Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

  • Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

  • Jason Belmonte

  • Anthony Simonsen

  • Kyle Troup

  • Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

  • Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC

  • Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas

  • Carles Gil, New England Revolution

  • Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best NWSL Player

  • Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

  • Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit

  • Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

  • Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Best WWE Moment

Fans of the WWE Universe will vote in a single-elimination bracket to determine which WWE Moment will walk out as the winner at the 2022 ESPYs.

Match 1

  • Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

  • Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Match 2

  • John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

  • Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

Match 3

  • WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

  • Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

Match 4

  • Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

  • Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Match 5

  • Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

  • The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Match 6

  • Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

  • Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

Match 7

  • Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

  • Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 

Match 8

  • Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

  • Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

