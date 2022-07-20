How to Watch 2022 ESPYs Without Cable Live on July 20

Join or Sign In
Hosted by Stephen Curry, the 2022 ESPYs will celebrate the best moments in sports from the past year. Here's how to watch.
Tonight, sports fans will be able to rewatch, relive, and celebrate the biggest moments in sports over the past year at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The ESPYs, which is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Year, are similar to the Grammys, Emmys, Academy Awards, and Tony; however, it is more relaxed than the other major shows.
Reigning NBA Finals MVP and champion Stephen Curry will host the event for the first time. Curry will be the first NBA player to host the show since LeBron James hosted it in 2007.
ESPN announced a star-studded lineup of scheduled presenters which features he biggest names in sports and entertainment including: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu's Mike), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.
You can find out how to watch and relive the biggest moments in sports at the 2022 ESPYs, below.
ABC will be covering all of the events and moments at this year's ESPYs and viewers will have a few different options to watch without cable.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 ESPYs by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch this year's draft on ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the biggest stars in sports and the best moments at the ESPYs on ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's ESPYs on ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
Below is the full list of nominees for every category at the 2022 ESPYs.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
Eileen Gu, Skier
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
Julianna Peña, UFC 269
Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Chicago Sky, WNBA
Atlanta Braves, MLB
Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
Colorado Avalanche, NHL
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Allyson Felix, Track & Field
Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)
Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)
Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)
Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Sadio Mané, Liverpool
Kylian Mbappé, PSG
Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Max Verstappen, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Álex Palou, IndyCar
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Tyson Fury
Shakur Stevenson
Katie Taylor
Mikaela Mayer
Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira
Kamaru Usman
Kayla Harrison
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm
Nelly Korda
Ko Jin-young
Lydia Ko
Minjee Lee
Rafael Nadal
Dylan Alcott
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Emma Raducanu
Ashleigh Barty
Iga Świątek
Leylah Fernandez
Eli Tomac, Supercross
Alex Hall, Ski
Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
Eileen Gu, Ski
Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Flavien Prat
Irad Ortiz
Jose Ortiz
Joel Rosario
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis
Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
Jessica Long, Swimming
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kate Ward, Soccer
Jason Belmonte
Anthony Simonsen
Kyle Troup
Dom Barrett
Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
Carlos Vela, LAFC
Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Fans of the WWE Universe will vote in a single-elimination bracket to determine which WWE Moment will walk out as the winner at the 2022 ESPYs.
Match 1
Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania
Match 2
John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble
Match 3
WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2
Match 4
Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
Match 5
Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
Match 6
Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
Match 7
Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania
Match 8
Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania
