How to Watch 2022 ESPYs Without Cable Live on July 20

Tonight, sports fans will be able to rewatch, relive, and celebrate the biggest moments in sports over the past year at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The ESPYs, which is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Year, are similar to the Grammys, Emmys, Academy Awards, and Tony; however, it is more relaxed than the other major shows.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP and champion Stephen Curry will host the event for the first time. Curry will be the first NBA player to host the show since LeBron James hosted it in 2007.

2022 ESPY Presenters

ESPN announced a star-studded lineup of scheduled presenters which features he biggest names in sports and entertainment including: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu's Mike), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.

Check out the full list of nominations at the bottom of the page.

You can find out how to watch and relive the biggest moments in sports at the 2022 ESPYs, below.

When to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Wednesday, July 20 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where to Watch: ABC

How to Watch the 2022 ESPYs

ABC will be covering all of the events and moments at this year's ESPYs and viewers will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 ESPYs Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 ESPYs for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 ESPYs by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch this year's draft on ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the biggest stars in sports and the best moments at the ESPYs on ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 ESPYs on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's ESPYs on ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

2022 ESPYs Nominees

Below is the full list of nominees for every category at the 2022 ESPYs.

Best Athlete: Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete: Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

Best Team

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Best Olympian: Women's Sports

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian: Men's Sports

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Game

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)

Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Best College Athlete: Men's Sports

Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete: Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete: Men's Soccer

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Sadio Mané, Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete: Women's Soccer

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Best NFL Player

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Best Driver

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Max Verstappen, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Álex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Boxer

Tyson Fury

Shakur Stevenson

Katie Taylor

Mikaela Mayer

Best MMA Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski

Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman

Kayla Harrison

Best Athlete: Men's Golf

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Best Athlete: Women's Golf

Nelly Korda

Ko Jin-young

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Best Athlete: Men's Tennis

Rafael Nadal

Dylan Alcott

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Best Athlete: Women's Tennis

Emma Raducanu

Ashleigh Barty

Iga Świątek

Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete: Men's Action Sports

Eli Tomac, Supercross

Alex Hall, Ski

Yuto Horigome, Skateboard

Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete: Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard

Eileen Gu, Ski

Rayssa Leal, Skateboard

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Best Jockey

Flavien Prat

Irad Ortiz

Jose Ortiz

Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With A Disability: Men's Sports

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming

Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With A Disability: Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon

Jessica Long, Swimming

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Anthony Simonsen

Kyle Troup

Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC

Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best NWSL Player

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit

Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Best WWE Moment

Fans of the WWE Universe will vote in a single-elimination bracket to determine which WWE Moment will walk out as the winner at the 2022 ESPYs.

Match 1

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Match 2

John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

Match 3

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

Match 4

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Match 5

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Match 6

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

Match 7

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

Match 8

Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.