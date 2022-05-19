"The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown" has finally arrived with today's Preakness Stakes. Nine thoroughbreds will take the track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for a purse of $1.5 million. After shocking the world, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't be participating in this year's event, which means there will not be an opportunity to have a Triple Crown winner.

As the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes is one of the sports' most-watched events with this year's attendance expected to be near 100,000. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the current favorite to win the 147th Preakness but is expected to have stiff competition from Epicenter and Secret Oath.

NBC Sports will be proving coverage of the event, which will be hosted by Mike Tirico. Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Baily, who is a 2-time Preakness Stakes winner, will be joining as analysts. The race will be called by Larry Collmus.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes without cable, below.

When to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: NBC, Peacock

How to Stream the 2022 Preakness Stakes

Since 2001, NBC has been the home of the Preakness Stakes, and this year's event will also simulstream on Peacock for the first time.

2022 Preakness Stakes Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes for Free

Catch all of NBC's coverage of the 2022 Preakness Stakes by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Peacock

Catch a replay of the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, the replay of the Kentucky Derby, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the 2022 Preakness Stakes on NBC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch this year's race on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream all of today's action live on the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC.