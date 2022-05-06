How to Stream the 2022 Kentucky Derby Live on May 7

The Road to the Triple Crown begins today with "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" the 148th Kentucky Derby. As the first leg of the American Triple Crown, 20 three-year-old Thoroughbreds will race at the event by running a distance of 1.25 miles for a total purse of $3 million, with the winner receiving $1.86 million, while the remaining purse is allotted based on finishes.

Also known as "The Run of the Roses," Churchill Downs has hosted the Derby every year since 1875. The Derby is the only race of the Triple Crown to have run uninterrupted since its inception and well over 100,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance to watch this year's event. This year's race will feature 50 total cameras, which includes a live drone and two live jockey cam systems to cover the event.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, Epicenter enters this year's Kentucky Derby as the leaderboard points leader with 164 points but is viewed as a second-favorite to Zandon, who was trained by Chad Brown. Zandon, who is second on the leaderboard with114 points, drew the number 10 post and will be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat. In 2019, Prat rode Country House to a Derby victory.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby without cable, below.

When to Watch

Date : Saturday, May 7

: Saturday, May 7 Time : 2:30 PM ET

: 2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC, Peacock

How to Stream the 2022 Kentucky Derby

This year's Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and simultaneously stream on Peacock.

Kentucky Derby 2022 Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby for Free

Catch all of NBC's coverage of the 2022 Kentucky Derby by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.





Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Peacock

For the first time, the Kentucky Derby will stream on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows.

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, subscribers can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan for $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record the race and more.

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream all of the 2022 Kentucky Derby on the NBC Sports app, or NBCSports.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC.