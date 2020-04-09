How to Get Away with Murder finally revealed who killed Asher (Matt McGorry), and as always, it feels like we now have more questions than ever. The one at the top of our list, however, is, "Do all roads really lead back to Xavier Castillo (Gerardo Celasco)? And if so, why?

Thursday's episode finally saw what remains of the murder club fall apart as Annalise (Viola Davis), Frank (Charlie Weber), and Bonnie (Liza Weil) discovered Connor (Jack Falahee) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) turned on them in exchange for a deal. In return, Annalise had to consider coming clean by admitting that every crime she'd committed was only to help keep her students out of jail. She also had to contend with Nate (Billy Brown) making his own deal with the FBI, so basically, all bets are off when it comes to who will cross whom to save their own skin at this point.

The episode also gave us more flashbacks to Asher's final hours, including an emotional video message Asher filmed to Connor, Michaela, and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) just minutes before his death. In it, he tried to remind them of the good, honest people they were before all of this drama, who just wanted to help people and uphold the law. If any of them had been having second thoughts about aligning with the FBI after that, his message should have cleared those right up.

However, nothing is ever cut and dry on How to Get Away with Murder. As it turns out, Asher's FBI handler was the one to do him in!

After calling his sister on Gabriel's (Rome Flynn) phone, panicked about being found out as the mole, Asher answered his door to find FBI Agent Pollock (Deborah Levin) there, ready to pick him up and take him to safety. As he stepped out into the hall to return Gabriel's phone to him, Agent Pollock came at him from behind, whacking him with the fire poker until he was dead. And who might Agent Pollock be, you ask? The same woman who "mistakenly" tried to get into Annalise's apartment claiming to be Sarah Gordon looking for her Airbnb. The same woman who also happened to be reporting to Xavier Castillo.

Naturally, Gabriel saw the whole thing through the crack under his door, and when he went to the FBI to fess up, he realized Pollock was the murderer. He then went straight to the kids' house to warn them off of siding with the FBI.

At this point, it sure is looking like Agent Pollock is dirty, and Xavier ordered her to kill Asher. The other option is somehow even scarier though. Would the FBI actually kill their own informant to help their case against Annalise and put pressure on Connor and Michaela to turn?

We have the who, what, when, and where of this latest murder, but as for the why... that's still a total mystery.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.