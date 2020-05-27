Feel like a major head trip? In this exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of The 100, Hope's memories have returned and she dropping some Anomaly knowledge that will make your head spin.

We last saw Echo (Tasya Teles), Gabriel (Chuku Modu), and Hope (Shelby Flannery) step through the Anomaly to go after Bellamy, and now we know where they ended up — a new planet called Skyring. At least, that's what Hope named it when she was three, according to her. With Hope's memories back, she takes them to the house she clearly grew up in (if the age marks noting her height are any indication), but it's not exactly as she remembers it.

Hope explains that she was on Sanctum for a day, meaning hundreds of years had passed on Skyrim thanks to the time differential. When showrunner Jason Rothenberg told us time was behaving strangely this season, he sure wasn't lying! Given that Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) was only gone for a few seconds when she went into the Anomaly last time, there's no telling how much time really passed for her...

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on the CW.