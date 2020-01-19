Spring is usually the time of year we think about sunshine and new flowers blooming, but according to Apple TV+, it's also a good time to think about murder and old secrets. The streaming service announced that Home Before Dark, a new suspense thriller from Paramount and Anonymous Content, will premiere Friday, April 3.

Home Before Dark stars Brooklynn Prince as a young girl who moves from the city back to the small town her father left behind, only to discover the town is hiding secrets and a cold case that even her father tried to bury. Her "dogged pursuit of the truth," according to Apple, will lead her to the dark history of this mysterious town. The supporting cast includes Jim Sturgess, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, and Joelle Carter.

The first three episodes of the show will drop Friday, April 3 to introduce audiences to the series, with new episodes dropping every Friday thereafter. Home Before Dark was inspired by the reporting of Hilde Lysiak and was created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

To add to the good news, Apple also announced that Home Before Dark has already been picked up for a second season.

