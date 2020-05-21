Dawson, Tommy. Tommy, Dawson. Charmed, I'm sure.

Fan favorites Joseph Sikora, best known as gangster Tommy Egan on Power, and Monica Raymund, best known as paramedic Gabby Dawson on Chicago Fire, are fans of each other's work, they both learn in this cute clip from a Sikora-moderated aftershow about Raymund's new Starz crime drama Hightown.

In the clip, Raymund tells Sikora about how she got involved with the project, in which she plays a harbor patrol officer on Cape Cod struggling with addiction while investigating a murder that's high above her pay grade. Her Zoom background for the interview is a Cape Cod beach, which is a nice touch. She says she read the script and knew Jackie Quiñones was someone she had to play.

To watch the full conversation with the cast and executive producers of Hightown and Joseph Sikora (who has his own Power spin-off, Force, in the works at Starz), check out the Starz App or Starz On Demand.

Hightown airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.