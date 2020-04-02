It's only been three months since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wrapped up its stellar first season. However, considering everything the world has been through in 2020 already, those three months feel like a lifetime. Even though HSMTMTS Season 2 as one of the hundreds of productions that were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, TV Guide has obtained a sneak peek of some new East High musical content and frankly, it's what we need right now.

On April 3, Disney+ will be releasing a mashup of Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) Season 1 ballads, "I Think I Kind of You Know" and "Just for a Moment." Yes, we are getting a HSM mashup the likes of which Disney fans haven't seen since Camp Rock's blend of "This Is Me" and "Gotta Find You." That's a bold statement, I know, but I stand by it.

The video for the mash-up not only features some of the best moments from Season 1, but also some behind the scenes footage of the cast rehearsing and learning the musical numbers we've come to grow and love. Our cup runneth over!

The full video premieres tomorrow, April 3, on the Disney Music Vevo channel.