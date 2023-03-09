HIDIVE Anime Streaming Deal: Get One Month for Just $3 with Amazon Prime Video

Join or Sign In
Love Anime? Amazon Prime Video has a deal for you!
Right now, you can get one month of HIDIVE for just $3, as a Prime Video channel add-on. When the 30 days is up, the price goes back up to $5/mo.
But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on March 15.
Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.
HIDIVE is where you'll find a collection of anime titles, both past and present. Browse the channel to see curated collections by genre, including comedy, romance, action, science fiction, and drama. HIDIVE features both content in its original language with subtitles and titles dubbed in English.
The Prime Video channel add-on is available to stream on most devices, including Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV (Google TV), Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and major web browsers, like Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and others.