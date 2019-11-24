The Walking Dead wrapped the first half of Season 10 by sending Michonne (Danai Gurira) on a mission to secure weapons of mass walker destruction, while Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the gang came face to face inside of a cave with the very horde Michonne was set on destroying. Michonne's journey is presumably going to set up Danai Gurira's exit from the show, but fans are going to have to wait until next year to see how she goes. AMC announced that The Walking Dead will return for the second half of Season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 23.

In addition to Michonne's final episode, the second half of Season 10 will continue Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) story among the Whisperers, feature a Whisperer in full regalia terrifying Alexandria, and hopefully contain a Carol vs. Alpha (Samantha Morton) showdown.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. Prior episodes in Season 10 are available to purchase via Amazon Prime Video.