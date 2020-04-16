In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Apple TV+ has put together a star-studded animated short film called Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, which premieres on Friday, April 17. The voices you'll hear in this special belong to Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep, the latter of whom narrates this lovely clip TV Guide can exclusively share. Here We Are is a great educational film to get kids excited about taking care of the planet, which is a critically important task, now more than ever.

This captivating 36-minute animated film is based on the critically-acclaimed and bestselling book of the same name by Oliver Jeffers. It follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O'Dowd and Negga) and from a mysterious, possibly magical exhibit at Museum of Everything. Streep narrates the exhibit and the sweet short as a whole. Here We Are comes from Studio AKA, and is written by Philip Hunt and Luke Matheny and directed by Hunt.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 17.