Here Are the 2021 Oscar Nominees

Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham (Promising Young Woman), Steven Yeun (Minari), and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...) Focus Features/A24 Films/Amazon Studios

After one of the weirdest years in film, the Motion Pictures Academy of Arts and Sciences have released the nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had the honor of unveiling the nominees early on Monday, revealing which films would compete for the top prizes at this year's Oscars, which will be held on April 25.

Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director for her intimate and heartbreaking feature Nomadland. Alongside Emerald Fennell forPromising Young Woman, this is also the first time two women have been nominated in the director category in the same year. For his performance in Minari, Steven Yeun became the first Asian American actor to be nominated in Best Actor, while Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance inMa Rainey's Black Bottom.

With 10 nominations, David Fincher's latest Netflix production, Mank made the strongest showing of all the nominated films. Nomadland was behind Mank with seven nominations, while Minari,Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Father all tied with six nominations each.

See which movies, performers, and creators made the cut for the 2021 Oscars below.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7





Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7





Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger





Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7





Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7





Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers





Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People





Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye





Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?





Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time





Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha





Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul





Best Original Song

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...



Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal





Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio





Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio





Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet





Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet



