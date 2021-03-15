Here Are the 2021 Grammy Awards Winners

Sign in to customize your TV listings
The 2021 Grammy Awards aired Sunday night, celebrating a wild year in music. After a year without concerts, fans were entertained by innovative performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Taylor, Swift, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more. The Grammy Awards infamously hand out most of their trophies off screen or during the pre-show to allow the main show itself to be filled with performances, but of course, there were awards to hand out as well.
The big four categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — covered a wide spectrum of genres. Swift took home the Album of the Year category with folklore after missing the category with her two previous albums, Lover and Reputation, while Megan Thee Stallion was recognized as Best New Artist. Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" beat out Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage," as well as Beyoncé's "Black Parade," for Record of the Year. H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe" won Song of the Year. And even when Beyoncé lost out on the big four categories, she still managed to break the record for most total Grammy wins by a female artist.
See which of your favorites took home Grammy trophies below. Head here for the full list of winners.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) - Black Pumas
Everyday Life - Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III - HAIM
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
folklore - Taylor Swift (WINNER)
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" - Beyoncé
"Colors" - Black Pumas
"Rockstar" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" - Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" - Billie Eilish (WINNER)
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
"Circles" - Post Malone
"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box" - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan" - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles" - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now" - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) (WINNER)
"If the World Was Ending" - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Yummy" - Justin Bieber
"Say So" - Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" - Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles (WINNER)
"Cardigan" - Taylor Swift
POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Un Día (One Day)" - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" - BTS
"Rain on Me" - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (WINNER)
"Exile" - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Changes" - Justin Bieber
"Chromatica" - Lady Gaga
"Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa (WINNER)
"Fine Line" - Harry Styles
"Folklore" - Taylor Swift
TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Blue Umbrella - (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter - Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard - James Taylor (WINNER)
Unfollow The Rules - Rufus Wainwright
Judy - Renée Zellweger
ROCK ALBUM
A Hero's Death - Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight - Grace Potter
Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal - The Strokes (WINNER)
ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shameika" - Fiona Apple (WINNER)
"Not" - Big Thief
"Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" - HAIM
"Stay High" - Brittany Howard
"Daylight" - Grace Potter
ROCK SONG
"Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
"Lost In Yesterday" - Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
"Not" - Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
"Shameika" - Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
"Stay High" - Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard) (WINNER)
ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple (WINNER)
Hyperspace - Beck
Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime - Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
R&B ALBUM
Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons
Take Time - Giveon
To Feel Loved - Luke James
Bigger Love - John Legend (WINNER)
All Rise - Gregory Porter
PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals - Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is - Thundercat (WINNER)
TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Sit On Down" - The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks Of Me" - Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" - Mykal Kilgore
"Anything For You" - Ledisi (WINNER)
"Distance" - Yebba
R&B PERFORMANCE
"Lightning & Thunder" - Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" - Beyoncé (WINNER)
"All I Need" - Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" - Brittany Howard
"See Me" - Emily King
R&B SONG
"Better Than I Imagine" - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) (WINNER)
"Black Parade" - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Collide" - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
"Do It" - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
"Slow Down" - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Sit On Down" - The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks Of Me" - Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" - Mykal Kilgore
"Anything For You" - Ledisi (WINNER)
"Distance" - Yebba
RAP ALBUM
Black Habits - D Smoke
Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
King's Disease - Nas (WINNER)
The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9"
RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
"Deep Reverence" - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" - DaBaby
"What's Poppin" - Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby
"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé (WINNER)
"Dior" - Pop Smoke
MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Rockstar" - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh now, Cry Later" - Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak (WINNER)
"The Box" - Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" - Travis Scott
RAP SONG
"The Bigger Picture" - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
"The Box" - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
"Rockstar" - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
"Savage" - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) (WINNER)
DANCE RECORDING
On My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece - Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai - Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi - Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
Both Of Us: Jayda G - Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers
10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis - Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer (WINNER)
DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Kick I - Arca
Planet's Mad - Baauer
Energy - Disclosure
Bubba - Kaytranada (WINNER)
Good Faith - Madeon
COUNTRY SONG
"Bluebird" - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"The Bones" - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Crowded Table" - Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) (WINNER)
"More Hearts Than Mine" - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do" - Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Stick That In Your Country Song" - Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" - Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" - Vince Gill (WINNER)
"Black Like Me" - Mickey Guyton
'Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
All Night - Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Ocean - Lady A
Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
Some People Do - Old Dominion
COUNTRY ALBUM
Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert (WINNER)
Nightfall - Little Big Town
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Wonderful Is Your Name" - Melvin Crispell III
"Release (LIVE)" - Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter
"Come Together" - Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters
"Won't Let Go" - Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter
"Movin' On" - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters (WINNER)
GOSPEL ALBUM
2econd Wind: Ready - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
My Tribute - Myron Butler
Choirmaster - Ricky Dillard
Gospel According To Pj - Pj Morton (WINNER)
Kierra - Kierra Sheard
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"The Blessing (LIVE)" - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters
"Sunday Morning" - Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters
"Holy Water We The Kingdom" - Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters
"Famous For (I Believe)" - Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters
"There Was Jesus" - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters (WINNER)
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Run to the Father - Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends - Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water - We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven - Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King - Kanye West (WINNER)
ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Beautiful Day - Mark Bishop
20/20 - The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means - The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) - Fisk Jubilee Singers (WINNER)
Something Beautiful - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Por Primera Vez - Camilo
Mesa Para Dos - Kany García
Pausa - Ricky Martin
3:33 - Debi Nova
LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Aura - Bajofondo
Monstruo - Cami
Sobrevolando - Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio - Fito Paez (WINNER)
Miss Colombia - Lido Pimienta
REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
Hecho En México - Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata - Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER)
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez - Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! - Christian Nodal
TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Mi Tumbao - José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito - Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (DELUXE) - Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40 - Grupo Niche (WINNER)
Memorias De Navidad - Víctor Manuelle
AMERICANA ALBUM
Old Flowers - Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender - Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz (WINNER)
El Dorado - Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels - Lucinda Williams
AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
"Colors" - Black Pumas
"Deep In Love" - Bonny Light Horseman
"Short And Sweet" - Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" - Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" - John Prine (WINNER)
AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
Cabin - Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
Ceiling To The Floor - Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull)
Hometown - Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
I Remember Everything - Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine) (WINNER)
Man Without A Soul - Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Man On Fire - Danny Barnes
To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1 - Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook - Steep Canyon Rangers
Home - Billy Strings (WINNER)
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 (Various Artists)
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush (WINNER)
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito (WINNER)
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (WINNER)
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
My Relatives 'Nikso Kowaiks,' Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Na Wai 'Eha
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers (WINNER)
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & the Maytals (WINNER)
One World, The Wailers
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy (WINNER)
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Wizkid
"Life Is Good," Future Featuring Drake
"Lockdown," Anderson .Paak
"Adore You," Harry Styles
"Goliath," Woodkid
BEST MUSIC FILM
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt (WINNER)
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top