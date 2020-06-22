After making Watchmen widely available last weekend in honor of Juneteenth, HBO is continuing its trend of amplifying Black stories and creators by streaming the first season of Terence Nance's political, surrealist sketch show, Random Acts of Flyness, for free on YouTube. If you missed it when it first aired back in 2018, now is the time to immerse yourself in this series that inventively uses sketch comedy, documentary, animation, music, and more formats to explore what it's like to be Black in America. The best news is that it really could not be easier to watch, with all six episodes of Season 1 currently available on HBO's YouTube channel and HBO.com until June 26.
The series, which won a Peabody Award in 2019, has never been more relevant than it is right now. The first episode opens with depictions of police brutality, including a sketch where Nance, filming himself riding his bike as he attempts to introduce the audience to the show, is aggressively stopped by the cops. There's also a sketch featuring Jon Hamm and Lakeith Stanfield in an infomercial for "White Thoughts," a revolutionary new product. It's a show totally worthy of your time, one that will make you laugh and think while it educates you. What's better than that?
HBO's New Late-Night Series Random Acts of Flyness Is Like Atlanta on Acid
Nance took to Twitter to alert his followers that the series has been made free to stream, writing, "I feel like watching Random Acts will be useful now because it seems like everyday people ask me, 'T, where is Season II at?' and I say, 'outside.'" Before promising that Season 2 of the series would be coming "soon," he added, "I hope it can be part of the understanding, the reading, the feeling, the healing."
Emancipatory Modalities pic.twitter.com/WbaGqagvWR— Terence Nance (@terencenance) June 20, 2020
But Random Acts isn't the only thing you can binge for free. HBO currently has a great selection of shows, movies, documentaries, and specials celebrating Black voices that you can find on the network's site right now. Check out the full list of what's available to sample below, and the full list of all the titles that will be free until July 2.
