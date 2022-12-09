HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video — Get a 7-Day Free Trial Now

Join or Sign In
After more than a year away, HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime Video. Here's the lowdown.
In September 2021, Amazon pulled HBO Max from their streaming service, Prime Video, after both company's couldn't agree on a new contract. However, HBO Max is back on Amazon's streaming service as a new channel add-on for Prime Video members.
Right now, HBO Max is offering a seven-day free trial. After the week is over, the subscription price goes to $15/mo. -- which will be billed through Amazon. But, you can cancel anytime or just keep streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in one app. Unfortunately, HBO Max's ad-supported plan isn't available on Prime Video.
At the moment, this is one of the few ways to get a free trial for HBO Max -- especially since the streaming service doesn't offer one, directly.
Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.
HBO Max is the home of hit movies, including Amsterdam, A Star Is Born, Don't Worry Darling, The Batman, and more. It also features awards-worthy originals, such as The White Lotus,House of the Dragon, The Rehearsal, Succession, Barry, Peacemaker, and much more -- including reality series and documentaries from Discovery, Inc.
The streaming service is also where you'll find movies and TV shows from popular "hubs" like HBO, DC, Sesame Workshop, TCM (Turner Classic Movies), Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchy Roll, and Looney Tunes.
