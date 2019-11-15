Now Playing Proof That the Magnum P.I. Reboot Is Better with Mustaches

In a two-part crossover that's been two years in the making, Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I. will combine forces for a couple of hours of island-magic and mastery, according to TVLine. The back to back installments are slated to air Friday, Jan. 3 on CBS.

Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov, who previously mentioned he wanted the two reboots to cross-pollinate in 2018 even before Magnum P.I. had premiered, told TVLine the Magnum portion has been shot and the Hawaii Five-O contribution is almost complete.

Fans can anticipate an episode that has Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) and Danny (Scott Caan) tracking down a person of interest at a hotel where private detectives Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are tracking the same suspect. The crossover will also happen one month before season 2 of Magnum P.I. goes on hiatus and MacGyver returns for season 4.

"The plan is to ultimately introduce those two characters [Steve and Thomas], have them in a crossover episode, and at least have them know of each other," Lenkov told Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con in 2018. "That's the fun of the fact they are both ex-Navy Seals."

Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I. Photo: Karen Neal, CBS

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 8/7 c and Magnum P.I. airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.

