Harley Quinn is fed up with the Joker's antics and his inability to take her seriously and treat her as his equal. And in the brand-new trailer for the new DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn, this bat-wielding wild woman gets mad and she gets even.

"I can't spend my whole life just bashing goons," an exasperated Harley, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, tells the Joker (Alan Tudyk). "I want to be your partner in crime."

But the Joker doesn't listen to Harley's pleas and instead uses her as a decoy to distract Batman (Diedrich Bader). That's when Harley turns to her squad — Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — and figures out the best way to get back at the Joker is to break up with him for good and become a better criminal than he is. Harley goes on to create her own gang of baddies and even attempts to join the Legion of Doom.

Cuoco is pulling double duty as one of the executive producers behind Harley Quinn. The other EPs include Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register. The star-studded cast, meanwhile, also boasts Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Wanda Sykes as Queen of Fables, and Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho.

Harley Quinn is a half-hour adult animated action-comedy series available exclusively on the DC Universe streaming service. Sign up and subscribe to DC Universe here.

Harley Quinn premieres Friday, Nov. 29 on DC Universe.