'Tis the season for Hallmark's annual holiday movie rollout. Hallmark Channel's 10th annual Countdown to Christmas is in full swing, and the 2019 lineup is packed with all your old TV and movie crushes. This year's new movies feature stars like Chad Michael Murray, Matthew Davis, Adrian Grenier, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lacey Chabert, all of whom are sure to find love and wear attractive knitwear.

Check out all of Hallmark Channel's 2019 Countdown to Christmas movies below, along with the new holiday films set to air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

A Merry Christmas Match



Premiere date: Friday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

Premise: Corey lives in a ski village where she works at a local antique shop. When recently dubbed "Christmas Catch" Ryder comes into her shop, sparks fly, and she starts to wonder what could become of their relationship.

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses



Premiere date: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills

Premise: Abbey (Wagner) is a single mom who takes a risk in following her true passion of interior designing. She is hired by a local businessman, Nick (Davis), to decorate his estate by Christmas Eve. With the deadline in sight, Abbey must navigate her working relationship with Nick in hopes that this is just the start to a successful new career.

Matthew Davis and Jill Wagner, Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses Photo: Hallmark Channel

Nostalgic Christmas



Premiere date: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Brooke D'Orsay and Trevor Donovan

Premise: When Anne helps her father close the family's toy store, what she finds will help inspire an entire town that is need of some Christmas cheer.

Two Turtle Doves



Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 1 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady

Premise: Dr. Sharon Hayes (DeLoach) searches for a beloved family heirloom in a small Christmas town. When she unexpectedly discovers an adorable little girl and her disheartened father (Rady), she realizes that Christmas miracles really do happen.

Merry & Bright



Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, and Sharon Lawrence

Premise: The story begins when Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright's operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the company and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt



Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw

Premise: Belinda (Kim Shaw) heads back to her hometown for the holidays, and things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex Dustin (McGarry) at the town's annual Christmas scavenger hunt.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas



Premiere date: Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

Premise: Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.

Benjamin Ayres and Rachael Leigh Cook, A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Photo: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Holiday for Heroes



Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 8 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, and Patti Murin

Premise: After a year's worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. Will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey's love beyond their letters?

Picture a Perfect Christmas



Premiere date: Saturday. Nov. 9 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

Premise: An extreme sports photographer returns home for the holiday to look after her grandmother and ends up lending a helping hand to a neighbor who needs assistance watching his nephew.

The Mistletoe Secret



Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy

Premise: When Aria convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, it looks like the town's tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria is torn between the two.

A Christmas Miracle



Premiere date: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick

Premise: Ever-optimistic single mom Emma Sanderson is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for the lifestyle magazine at which she has landed a temporary job. While following her lead on the story, Emma discovers unexpected romance with a supportive colleague and takes it upon herself to bring about a Christmas miracle for a lonely street musician.

Christmas Under the Stars



Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters

Premise: When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warm-hearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who's always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others. When he learns that Julie and the tree lot owner are facing hard times, Nick strives to end their troubles in time for them all to share a Christmas under the stars.

Write Before Christmas



Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley

Premise: The movie follows recently single Jessica (DeVitto), who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life — the aunt (Lolita Davidovich) who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a pop star (Drew Seeley) who was part of the soundtrack of her life, the music teacher who inspired her, and the best friend who always tells the truth.

Photo: Allister Foster/Crown Media

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love



Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, and Ben Hollingsworth

Premise: Multiple coincidences and a chance meeting bring Alice and Jack — two strangers from very different family backgrounds — together for a weekend wedding celebration. Encouraged by her family, led by mom Olga, Alice slowly lets go of her reservations about meeting someone new following a failed long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, more and more Godwinks — those coincidences that aren't really coincidences at all — bring Alice and Jack closer as each of them attempts to balance newfound attraction with their complicated professional lives.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays



Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant

Premise: World traveler Harper returns to Memphis for the holidays and nannies for wealthy widower Owen while awaiting news about a job overseas. As they grow close, Harper encourages Owen to break out of his routine and spend more time with his children, while Owen encourages Harper to have confidence. Harper and Owen prepare for a joint event at Graceland featuring a fundraiser for Owen's company and an Elvis at Christmas exhibit Harper is producing. As they develop feelings for each other, Harper realizes how much she enjoys living near family and must decide if her home for the holidays will be her forever home.

Holiday Hearts



Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

Premise: While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend's daughter. As they find their Christmas spirit, will there be some romance along the way?

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2



Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford

Premise: A year after Darcy ran over Aiden, his amnesia is gone but not their love. Now she's gotten him a first edition signed copy of his favorite book, Patricia Highsmith's Found in the Street, for Christmas. It's perfect since that's where she found him — under her bicycle! Aiden's also creating a wonderful gift for Darcy, a carved replica of her hometown, just like the one her dad carved for her mother. But Aiden's gift, which includes a carving of Darcy's beloved rec center, which is in jeopardy of closing, holds another big surprise, which might just sweep her off her feet.

Our Christmas Love Song



Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Alicia Witt and Brendan Hines

Premise: When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life.

A Christmas Duet



Premiere date: Monday, Nov. 25 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery

Premise: Well-loved music duo Averie and Jesse, famous for their duet "Wouldn't Be Christmas," haven't played together since they went their separate ways years ago. Averie gave up music and opened a beautiful lodge in a snowy Vermont town, while Jesse still tours, struggling to find the same kind of success they had as a duo. When fate brings them together over the holidays at Averie's lodge just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival, can the magic of Christmas help reunite them once again?

Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, A Christmas Duet Photo: Hallmark Channel

Check Inn to Christmas



Premiere date: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rachel Boston and Wes Brown

Premise: When New York City lawyer Julia Crawley returns to her Rocky Mountain hometown and her family's lovely inn for the holidays, she finds herself at the center of a generations-old feud with the family that runs the town's other inn. As the ongoing competition between the two inns escalates, "forbidden" romance blossoms between Julia and Ryan Mason, whose family runs the inn that is her family's big competitor.

The Christmas Club



Premiere date: Wednesday, Nov. 27 (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison

Premise: Two busy strangers, Olivia Bennett (Mitchell) and Edward Taylor (Mathison), meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. Based on the novel by Barbara Hinske.

Christmas at the Plaza



Premiere date: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

Premise: With Christmas approaching in New York City, Jessica, an archival historian enmeshed in a declining romantic relationship, is hired to create an exhibition honoring the history of Christmas at the Plaza Hotel. There, she meets Nick, a handsome decorator who's been commissioned to deck out the iconic landmark. When they're paired to prepare the exhibition, they wind up enjoying a host of holiday traditions together and find themselves falling for each other. Tensions soon rise as Jessica must figure out her romantic priorities and decide with whom she'll ultimately spend Christmas at the Plaza.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy



Premiere date: Friday, Nov. 29 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Ruklya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner

Premise: As the town searches for a rumored Christmas Time Capsule, a skeptical writer arrives in Evergreen to get the story on the town's "too-good-to-be-true" Christmas fever.

Christmas in Rome



Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page

Premise: Lacey Chabert plays an independent-minded American tour guide named Angela who is fired from her job in Rome just before Christmas. She crosses paths with an American executive named Oliver (Page), who wants to buy a high-end Italian ceramics company. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide around the Eternal City, as the owner of the ceramics company won't sell it to him until he learns "the heart and soul of Rome." But is there another heart and soul that he may win?

Sam Page and Lacey Chabert, Christmas in Rome Photo: Hallmark

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen



Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad

Premise: Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

Christmas Town



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Candace Cameron Bruce, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick

Premise: Lauren Gabriel (Bure) leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discovering unexpected new chapters — of the heart and of family — helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas.

Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn

Premise: Chenoweth is a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show but is distracted when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father (Wolf).

A Homecoming for the Holidays



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar

Premise: Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays, and brother Ryan's fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town. While she works on her new album, Charlotte teams up with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.

Christmas in Dollywood



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton

Premise: Rachel Lewis (McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who learns investors have mismanaged her latest theatrical production — a holiday extravaganza — into bankruptcy, forcing the show to close before it even opens. Then Rachel's friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. The only caveat? Rachel will have to work with Luke Hakman, Dollywood's entertainment director, who sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to become the park's new general manager. As the pair make compromises to please their boss, Rachel and Luke realize love can come in the most unexpected of places.

Niall Matter, Dolly Parton, and Danica McKellar, Christmas in Dollywood Photo: Hallmark Channel

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant; from executive producer Blake Shelton

Premise: When Katherine returns home after her husband's passing, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.

Holiday Date



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

Premise: When Brooke's boyfriend, Ethan, breaks up with her just before the holidays, she agrees to go home with Joel, an actor who will pose as her boyfriend. She's built up the ex-boyfriend to be the perfect guy and "Mr. Christmas" but discovers Joel is Jewish and has never celebrated the holiday. What he lacks in experience he makes up for in enthusiasm and happily participates in yuletide festivities. When his secret is revealed, the family is eager to add Joel's Hanukkah traditions into their holiday celebration, but they soon become suspicious about his true identity.

Christmas in Montana



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson

Premise: Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?

A Cheerful Christmas



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Erica Deutschman and Chad Connell

Premise: Lauren and her best friend Colleen think they have landed their dream job — giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever as their personal "Christmas Coaches." This holiday season promises to be their biggest ever when they land a royal client, the Anderson family, who has moved from England. When Lauren meets James, the eldest son, he wants nothing to do with planning Christmas, as he's busy negotiating a big acquisition for his father's company. But Lauren won't be thwarted in helping this royal family embrace the true spirit of Christmas. The more she prods James about their family holiday traditions, the more he opens up. Sparks start to fly, but she faces competition in the form of James' old childhood friend and business colleague. Now, Lauren must win his heart while giving the Andersons their best Christmas ever.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks, and Eric Close

Premise: Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. Angel Anthony reminds them about Christmas spirit and the value of community.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Eric Mabius and Tricia Helfer

Premise: When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap.

Christmas on My Mind



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 9/8c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry

Premise: A bump on the head, an unexplained wedding dress, and temporary short-term amnesia lead Lucy Lovett on a search for the truth about her breakup with longtime sweetheart Zach Callahan. She returns to Bedford Harbor, Maine, for the town's Christmas celebration and rediscovers the woman she used to be, what matters most, and that a Christmas miracle can bring back love thought to be lost forever.

Jackée Harry, Christmas on My Mind Photo: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Double Holiday



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope

Premise: Career-minded Rebecca's plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. The company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris — also her main competitor for the promotion — to plan the company's Christmas party, and they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed. Forced to work together on the holiday party, Chris learns more about Rebecca and her family's Hanukkah traditions, while she also begins to see him in a new light. Although feelings slowly develop between the two, the ongoing competition over the promotion threatens to undermine it all.

A Family Christmas Gift



Premiere date: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9/8c

Where to watch: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone

Premise: Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, bringing Amber closer to her aunt and t0 a new love into her life.

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas



Premiere date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8/7c

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, and Andrea Brooks

A New Year's Resolution



Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8/7c (head here for all showtimes)

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady

Premise: When a morning show producer makes a New Year's resolution to say yes more, she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes Man who just might hold the key to her biggest story and to her heart.