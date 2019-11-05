It looked like Hailee Steinfeld had been targeted to star in the upcoming Hawkeye series at Disney+, but the actress doesn't sound sure that she'll wield the bow in the Marvel series. In a recent interview, Steinfeld cast doubt on reports that she'd been tapped to star as Kate Bishop.

Speaking to Radio Times, Steinfeld said of her rumored MCU debut, "That's not something that's necessarily happening. We're going to wait and find out, I guess."

Disney+ did not immediately respond to TV Guide's request for comment.

The news that Steinfeld might suit up as Hawkeye's sidekick in the upcoming series was never confirmed by Marvel, but trade reports from early September indicated that she was offered the role of the young archer Kate Bishop, who takes over as Hawkeye when Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner, who would reprise his role) steps away from the superhero business.

This isn't the first time Steinfeld has been cagey when discussing the news. She spoke to Variety in October, and, when asked about the Hawkeye series, she said, "That, I don't know about! I don't know. I have no idea what you're talking about." Per Variety, Steinfeld's offer to star in the series was still exclusive at the time, but her commitment to another nascent streaming series — Apple TV+'s Dickinson -- could create a contractual impediment to her starring in Hawkeye.

However, Steinfeld also indicated that if she were able to star in Hawkeye, her experience working on Dickinson has prepared her to work in TV. "I think generally speaking, this sort of experience has prepared me for working in this sort of space," she told Radio Times. "So whatever opportunity might present itself in this space, I do think I will be able to tackle it, now that I've had some experience under my belt."

Hawkeye, which is expected to debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2021, will center on the eponymous Avenger as he trains his protégé, Kate Bishop, to take over for him. Information about the series was first confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, during which Renner debuted the show's splashy opening credit sequence, which featured both Hawkeye and Kate Bishop in silhouette.

Since that announcement, however, Renner has been embroiled in a damaging personal scandal amid a reportedly contentious custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. In mid-October, Pacheco claimed, per TMZ, that the actor abused drugs and alcohol and threatened violence against her and himself. Page Six reported that she also accused him of harming their four-year-old daughter by biting her. Renner has denied the claims, but there are rumors that Disney may be considering replacing the actor in Hawkeye.

Steinfeld currently stars in Apple TV+'s Dickinson as a stylized version of the American poet Emily Dickinson. The series debuted Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.