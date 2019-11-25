The only thing more common on a college campus than F-bombs and keggers are pregnancy scares, and one is definitely coming to Season 3 of grown-ish. And if you're thinking, "Oh, sh--!" you're certainly not alone!

In a new teaser for the upcoming season, someone's got a bun in the oven — at least according to the positive pregnancy test that drops to the floor in between the lucky (or unlucky) lady's feet! Unfortunately, who exactly those feet belong to is a secret. The only reaction we get out of this mystery mama is some shocked cursing (naturally), and that doesn't give us a whole lot to go on.

Although we'll have to wait until Season 3 to find out which undergrad is in way over their head, here is what we do know: When the Freeform series returns, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her girls will be moving off campus, as most eager and seasoned upperclassmen do. And surprises are on the way for all of them, as they discover that independent adulthood isn't quite as glamorous as they expected. Viewers can also undoubtedly expect grown-ish to explore all angles of this baby bomb, keeping in line with the show's social justice themes.

grownish Season 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c on Freeform.