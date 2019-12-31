

Sarah Rafferty is trading in her iconic pencil skirts for a set of scrubs. Per TV Line, the Suits alum is heading to Grey's Anatomy for a multiple-episode arc in January.

Rafferty will play Suzanne, a woman who comes to Grey Sloan for a routine checkup but starts developing complicated symptoms that will put Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) to the test. The arc kicks off Thursday, Jan. 30, just one week after Grey's returns from its winter hiatus.

The arc marks Rafferty's first television appearance since wrapping Suits in 2019. She played Donna Paulsen, the firm's oracle-like secretary-turned-CFO, for nine seasons on the USA drama. Rafferty will arrive on Grey's as the hospital staff are dealing with the fallout of the events of the fall finale, in which a car ran into Joe's, the local hangout across the street from Grey Sloan.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c on ABC.

