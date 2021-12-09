Maggie Is Back on Grey's Anatomy in TGIT Sneak Peek

TGIT has returned after another three-week hiatus and we are so excited to jump back into the drama — and it looks like there is going to be plenty of it in the Grey's Anatomy-universe. TV Guide has two exclusive sneak peeks, one of Station 19 and one of Grey's, to get you primed for the upcoming episodes, and there is a lot going on.

On Station 19, Ben (Jason George) continues to push Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) wanted them to be the ones to raise his young daughter Pru. In our sneak peek, Ben reminds Bailey how turbulent Dean's relationship with his own parents was and how they both know he wouldn't want Pru to grow up under the same pressure that Dean fought so hard to escape. It's clear that Bailey is on the fence. She desperately wants to keep Pru, but it's understandable that she might not have the heart to keep the little girl away from her grandparents, especially if Ben and Bailey might lose. There's no perfect solution for this one.

Things are a bit happier over on Grey's for once. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is back! TV Guide's sneak peek reveals how the heart surgeon returns to Grey Sloan with an unexpected appearance at the coffee truck to surprise her husband, Winston (Anthony Hill). The two had a very adorable reunion full of smooches and promises to celebrate Maggie's return even more later. She's been missing for most of Season 18, so it is a relief to see our head of cardio back at the hospital — and to see this couple that has been through so much get some badly needed time together.

TGIT kicks off at 8/7c Thursday on ABC.