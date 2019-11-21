Can you really say you're a Grey Sloan memorial intern if a horrific incident doesn't take out at least a few of your colleagues? The trailer for the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event, which will deal with the aftermath of the Joe's Pub car crash that ended Grey's dramatic fall finale, is here and it does not look good for the interns who were sitting at the table right under where the car entered the bar.

The good news is that Jackson (Jesse Williams), Ben (Jason George), and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) appear to be OK at the start of the crossover. They are conscious, walking, and helping the interns stuck under the rubble. Jackson even calls out "No one is dying!" instead of "No one else is dying!" so no one is immediately dead.

However, Taryn (Jaicy Elliot) has some pretty gnarly damage to her leg from the glimpse we saw of the damage. She's also in the most precarious position when the wall gives and the car falls deeper into the pub. If it falls all the way in, everyone, including the doctors who escaped the original crash unscathed, will be in grave danger.

Yet again, no one is safe in a Grey's Anatomy disaster.

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event kicks off Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8/7c on ABC.