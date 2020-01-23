[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's winter premiere of Grey's Anatomy, "Help Me Through the Night." Read at your own risk!]

We all know that Grey's Anatomy loves a love triangle. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is in the middle of one right now! But her romantic drama pales in comparison to that of her sister-in-law Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) romantic clusterf---. The fall finale revealed that Link (Chris Carmack), the guy Amelia was just casually hooking up with before she found out she was pregnant, might not actually be the father of her unborn child.

It might actually be Owen's (Kevin McKidd) kid, which is complicated for a number of reasons. First of all, he and Amelia are divorced and have given up having a traditional family together twice. Second, Teddy (Kim Raver) already had Owen's baby and they are trying to figure out their own romantic dynamic. The icing was put on the cake when Owen proposed to Teddy in Thursday night's winter premiere.

Amelia knows that her secret could not only blow up her relationship, but theirs as well. She helped Teddy find some peace with Owen's slow ways in the winter premiere. The proposal was all that Teddy wanted, and now that she has it, could Amelia in good conscience risk blowing up Teddy and Owen's relationship too? She already thwarted Teddy and Owen's happy ending once before when she and Owen attempted to be a nuclear family unit with Betty (Peyton Kennedy) and baby Leo. Stepping in the middle of that yet again is not going to go well.

But if you've been counting, that's only four people, and we need a fifth for this to be a love pentagon. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) happened to be in the hallway when Teddy and Owen announced their big news, and suddenly he saw close up his chance to be the one to end up with Teddy in marital bliss. It was a heartbreaking moment, because Tom has appreciated Teddy for the amazing woman she is from the moment he met her, rather than taking a decade to come to his senses like Owen.

Will Tom really just accept this engagement and let Teddy go? Everything we know about him says no. He is also Amelia's mentor, so if he comes into the knowledge that Amelia is carrying Owen's baby, Tom could be the one to detonate that bomb just to see the chaos it would cause, especially if he thought it would result in Teddy running into his arms for comfort.

Untangling this web is going to be tricky, but just know that it will be virtually impossible to do it without someone getting hurt. It's dealer's choice who is going to end up with the most broken heart here, so fans should buckle up for the proverbial sh-- to hit the fan.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.