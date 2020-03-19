[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

The writing has been on the wall for a minute now that everything is not okay with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) on Grey's Anatomy. He's been rash and developed a fiery temper over the past few episodes. He even hit on Jo (Camilla Luddington) maybe five minutes after Karev (Justin Chambers) left her. Thursday's episode of Grey's took things to a whole new level though and any notions that DeLuca was just working through some things (badly) have been flushed down the drain. Our boy is in trouble, friends.

DeLuca's storyline kicked off when he met a young woman and her aunt in the ER. The teenage girl had a hernia in her stomach and a possible urniary tract infection, but her aunt wouldn't let her answer any of DeLuca's questions directly, which led him to believe that the teenager was the victim of a human trafficking ring. His first major move was to pull Bailey (Chandra Wilson) out of surgery to talk to the girl and aunt herself, but Bailey didn't see anything wrong and warned DeLuca to stay off the case.

Naturally, he completely ignored that order. Instead, he tried to sneak the girl into Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) free surgery day and completely screwed up Meredith's rotation. When that didn't work, DeLuca tried to barricade the patient away from her aunt, insistent that the girl was being abused. However, when the staff showed up because of the alert over the hospital PA, they gathered around DeLuca to allow the girl to escape back to her aunt and DeLuca was forced to go to Bailey's office by security. Meredith pleaded with him to take his suspension, get some rest, and hopefully get better. She reminded him that she loved him and agreed to have Bailey call the trafficking hotline if DeLuca agreed to go home.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The end of the episode revealed that the "aunt" really was holding the girl in a hostage situation and dragged her home before an official investigation could be done. The girl is still stuck with a hernia and hasn't been treated for her UTI either. Worst of all, it confirmed that DeLuca was right.

However, the reveal does not mean that DeLuca wasn't also having an episode at the same time. The final shot of the episode showed him recklessly driving his motorcycle at speeds over 100mph. So both the girl and DeLuca are in very grave danger after we've left them and something tells us that everything is going to get worse before it gets better. This is not the kind of stress we need Grey's!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.