Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh Teases an 'Intensely Intimate' Second Episode for Addison

Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) has returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy, at least for a little while. She came back to help a patient with a uterine transplant, but since she's in town Addison is also going to be helping out on some personal fronts. Her first episode back had her reconciling with the fact that Derek (Patrick Dempsey) didn't feel present at the hospital and reconnecting with her ex-husband through the kids he left behind.

In Addison's second episode, her attention will shift to her ex-sister-in-law Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who is having some serious commitment issues when it comes to marrying the father of her child, Link (Chris Carmack). Those who strictly watch Grey's may be unfamiliar with the tight bond that Amelia and Addison developed on the spin-off Private Practice, but Addison was there for many of the traumatic events that have cemented Amelia's fear of commitment, and those will be coming to the forefront on Thursday's episode of Grey's.

"The second episode is a little more contained, and you really see Addison and Amelia's dynamic play out and their reconnecting," Walsh told a group of journalists, including TV Guide, ahead of the episode. "That was a total delight for me, and I think fans will enjoy that, as well. It's a completely different kind of episode than the first one, but intensely intimate and satisfying."

The actress also teased that things will get emotional, as they tend to do, on Grey's when Addison and Amelia really get into it.

"There's that great, sort of sisterly relationship that they have, and it very, very much mirrors what Cat and I have, I think, in real life," she said. "Those areas are definitely explored in the upcoming episode, and I think that Catarina does such beautiful work. It's so real and the writing is so great. I'm so excited for you to see."

We will also get to find out more about Addison's personal life since we last saw her on Private Practice, marrying Jake (Benjamin Bratt) and raising a young son, Henry.

"They're still married," Walsh confirmed. "You hear a little more of Addison's backstory, if you will, with Jake and Henry, particularly as it correlates to COVID and what she went through. It will be really interesting to hear where she's been and what she's been experiencing,"

As for how long Addison will be sticking around, Walsh said that it's a temporary situation, but she hasn't closed the door on the possibility of Grey's becoming a regular fixture in her life once again.

"Right now we're just doing a few episodes and we'll see what happens," she explained. "I was excited, though, to make the comeback to where it all began for me. The couple of episodes that we shot, there was a great response to that first one, and I think the second one people are gonna really love, too. Nobody knows what the future holds… but for now, this is what we've got planned."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.