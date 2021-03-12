Greys Anatomy Said Goodbye to Andrew DeLuca in Heartbreaking Crossover

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's mid-season premieres of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.]

Apparently, Grey's Anatomy did not think that we have enough going on emotionally, so it decided to kill off one our favorite characters. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) became a hero and died because of it in Thursday'sStation 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event, which finally saw him take down the woman who has been leading a sex trafficking ring in the city of Seattle.

Station 19 picked up where Grey's left off in December, with Andrew and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) following the red-haired woman DeLuca confronted last season when he believed she was holding a patient of his hostage, but the confrontation happened during one of his manic episodes so no one believed him at the time. Unable to live with himself if he let the mystery woman get away again, DeLuca followed the woman through a train station until he was stabbed by a mystery man attempting to stop his pursuit. Carina found him bleeding on the train station floor, and she luckily had Maya (Danielle Savre) and Ben (Jason George) on hand with the aid car to get DeLuca to the hospital as soon as possible.

Grey's kicked off with DeLuca arriving at Grey Sloan with Hunt (Kevin McKidd) jumping in to save him. He even recruited Teddy (Kim Raver) to help, and they performed a miraculous surgery to save DeLuca. Meanwhile, DeLuca got to hang out on Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) limbo beach, swearing he didn't regret what he did. However, that was very little comfort when a little while later his heart crashed again and Hunt had to open DeLuca back up. It was absolutely no comfort when he decided to meet his mom on the beach instead of returning to the hospital; the fact that he hugged her when Meredith couldn't get to Derek said everything we needed to know.

DeLuca died a hero, and fans have to say another painful goodbye to one more favorite doctor.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, immediately following Station 19 at 8/7c.