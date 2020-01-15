When we first heard that a Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti would be headed to HBO Max back in September, all we could think was, "Tell me more," but a tight lid was put on any and all details. Thankfully, HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey gave us a quick update on the series at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

"Greg [Berlanti] said that I can share a few little tidbits about Green Lantern. We're in the early stages of talking to him about it, but he did say that the series, so far, will span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns from Earth, while going into the story in space and Green Lantern favorite character Sinestro," she said.

The two most famous Green Lantern characters from Earth are, of course, Hal Jordan (whom Ryan Reynolds-played in the Green Lantern film), and John Stewart. There was a heavy implication in The CW's Arrowthat David Ramsey's John Diggle could be an incarnation of John Stewart, so it's hard to say whether Berlanti would double dip there. We should also consider the possibility that this series could incorporate a female Green Lantern, of which there are few from Earth — Jessica Cruz comes to mind.

Overall, it's not a huge update, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for casting news, especially when it comes to Sinestro, an iconic DC villain, and we can all start arguing on which versions of Green Lantern Berlanti should use.

HBO Max will launch in May 2020.

