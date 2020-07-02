Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to trying cuisine that's unfamiliar to him on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Who could forget when he famously supped on a guinea pig or that time he bit into some water bugs and was surprised to find he actually liked them? On Sunday's episode of the National Geographic travel show, Ramsay will again be sampling a new creepy-crawly, and this time it's a creature that can be either a family pet or the subject of someone's worst nightmares: a tarantula.

Yes, Uncharted's next episode sends Ramsay to Guyana, where he'll explore the South American rain forest to learn about the country's culinary roots. While there, he forages a tarantula as an emergency snack with the help of local expert Rovin Alvin.

In this exclusive clip of the episode, after Alvin fetches a tarantula from the woods and roasts it on a fire, he and Ramsay dig in, and Ramsay is quite surprised at his own reaction to the first bite.

"Wow, I never thought I'd say that, but it's actually quite tasty. This bit here is really sweet, really sweet," he says in the sneak peek. "I snack all day, but I've never quite snacked at a hole in a tree with a giant tarantula, but you pull off that first little leg ... Man, it's this firm, sweet, almost crab-meat [and] chicken wing meat texture and really tasty. Just forget the word 'tarantula,' close your eyes, and think f---ing chicken wing."

This is not the first time Ramsay has been pleasantly surprised by the taste of an insect. He had a very similar reaction to the taste of water bugs during his Season 1 trip to Laos, reporting that the creatures tasted "like a cross between a sweet lobster and crab meat ... Big surprise."

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs Sundays at 10/9c on Nat Geo.