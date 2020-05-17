Thank you broadcast powers-that-be for renewing Good Girls for Season 4! The underrated NBC dramedy about three financially strapped best friends who turn to a suburban life of crime has attracted a devoted and growing audience over the past three seasons. After premiering in 2018, Good Girls garnered acclaim for flipping the stereotypically dark, gritty narrative of a respectable person breaking bad into a series that was not only high stakes, but incredibly fun to watch.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fans didn't get to see how the Season 3 finale would have panned out. Instead, we left off on Episode 11, "Synergy," which set up some major complications for our not-so-good girls. Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Mathew Lillard) finally bought the spa, but while Dean wants to make a legitimate business out of it, Beth is pressured by Rio (Manny Montana) into using it as front for laundering money. Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson) are at a marital crossroads after Ruby stole *from* Stan's armored car to pay him back for the savings she emptied out. And Agent Phoebe Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) is getting much closer to exposing Beth, Ruby, and Annie's (Mae Whitman) criminal enterprise thanks to a lost phone.

Criminals, can you even? The #GoodGirls will be back for Season 4 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/go9RIM4ehc — Good Girls (@NBCGoodGirls) May 16, 2020

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jenna Bans said that the Season 4 premiere will actually be the final arc of Season 3 and that they plan to "hit the ground running" when they return. Executive producer Bill Krebs added, "You get a finale as your premiere. I think we're gonna make it pretty seamless."

Good Girls is available to stream on Netflix.