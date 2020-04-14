I've got some wholly bad news, God Squad. CBS canceled God Friended Me after two seasons, TV Guide has learned. The series will officially come to an end with a two-hour finale airing Sunday, April 26 at 8/7c.

"We're extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons," CBS and Warner Bros. Television said in a joint statement. "We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last "friend suggestion" in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account."

Equal parts a supernatural mystery and charming network drama, this wholesome series centers on Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist who randomly receives a Facebook request from an account claiming to be God. He accepts the odd request out of curiosity and is immediately put in the path of Cara (Violett Beane), a journalist seeking out her next big story. In an effort to continue following these requests and unlock the person behind the mysterious account, they enlist help from others like their tach-savvy friend Rakesh (Suraj Sharma), Miles' sister Ali (Javicia Leslie), and his preacher father Arthur (Joe Morton).

We could really use more joyful things right now and God Friended Me, to put it simply, is just a nice show about good people doing kind things. It will be missed.

With the CBS drama poised to end this season, the series' biggest questions, such who's actually behind the God account and if it/they are actually an omnipotent force, remain unanswered. But from the sounds of it, the finale will offer up some kind of closure, even if this over-arching mystery isn't resolved.

God Friended Me's two-hour finale airs Sunday, April 26 at 8/7c.