To paraphrase Betty Gilpin, GLOW was canceled. We are sad.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced GLOW would not, in fact, return for its planned fourth and final season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If it's any consolation to the fans, the cast is just as disappointed about the cancellation as the rest of us.

Marc Maron took to Instagram on Oct. 6 to make a plea with Netflix for a wrap-up movie. "Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie," he said in the video. "Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it's all fine." He added, "The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show." He also encouraged fans to "tweet at Netflix and tell them you're upset about GLOW being canceled."

Maron tried to clear up some of the confusion surrounding the show unexpectedly getting the axe, too. "The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn't want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore. We've got two offices and soundstages being leased... I was told that they didn't want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production."

Betty Gilpin Embraces the Vulnerability of Filming GLOW: 'We're All in This Together, Pantsless'

Gilpin, on the other hand, took to Vanity Fair to write a very fitting eulogy for GLOW, in which she said, "It was the best job I'll ever have." She continued, "Apparently numbers-wise GLOW really only appealed to men in kimonos and women in cat hair, who as far as I'm concerned are the beating heart of the arts and the reason to keep waking up."

Gilpin also went on to thank many of the cast and crew members she worked on with on the show, including creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch who she credits for changing her life, executive producer Jenji Kohan ("All. Hail. Jenji."), and co-star Alison Brie. "I'm going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow," Gilpin wrote. "Because, of course, I'm going to miss you most of all."

Brie herself posted her own goodbye message to Instagram, accompanied by photos of the cast on set. "Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever," she wrote.

In her own Instagram post, Kate Nash summarized how we're all feeling with a blurry photo of herself crying in costume. "Punch to my heart," she wrote. "We had scripts, we had costumes, we had stages."

Seasons 1-3 of GLOW are currently streaming on Netflix.

