You might have spent Black Friday and Cyber Monday checking Game of Thrones merch off your list for friends and family — but here's something you'll want to keep all to yourself! We're giving away Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection to one lucky winner.

The limited-edition Blu-ray set includes a two-part reunion special hosted by Conan O'Brien, plus never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentary, and more. The collectors' item comes packaged in a wooden shadowbox case and features intricate art from Robert Ball and a "Hand of the King" pin clasp to hold all nine disc sleeves.

Here's all you have to do to enter: You must be following @TVGuide on Instagram to enter and complete at least ONE of the actions below:

1. Like the Instagram post about the giveaway

2. Tag your friends in SEPARATE comments below using #TVGuideGiveaway (Max 5 friends)⠀

3. Repost on Instagram using the hashtag #TVGuideGiveaway (1 post per participant)



No purchase necessary before this giveaway ends on Monday, Dec. 6. One winner will be chosen. USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Please see official rules for details.