To celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, FX is launching an all-day marathon of movies and TV shows that honor Black history, culture, and entertainment. The marathon will begin at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, June 19 and run for nearly 24 hours.

Across its networks — FX, FXX, and FXM — FX Networks will air the historical drama films Hidden Figures and Ava DuVernay's Selma, along with Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out and marathons of ABC's black-ish and FX's own celebrated dramedy series Atlanta. Check out the all-day schedule for FX on June 19 below, and head here for more viewing options to celebrate Juneteenth.

7 a.m. ET/PT - Hidden Figures



10 a.m. ET/PT - Selma

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET/PT - black-ish marathon

"Pilot"

"The Word"

"Martin Luther sKiing Day"

"Elephant in the Room"

"Sink or Swim"

"Lemons"

"One Angry Man"

"ToysRn't Us"

"Who's Afraid of the Big Black Man"

"Bow Knows"

"Good in the Hood"

"Black History Month"

"Hope"

"Juneteenth"

8 p.m. - 12:47 a.m. ET/PT - Atlanta marathon

"The Big Bang"

"Streets on Lock"

"B.A.N."

"Juneteenth"

"Alligator Man"

"Barbershop"

"Teddy Perkins"

"North of the Border"

12:47 a.m. ET/PT - Get Out

3:17 a.m. ET/PT - Get Out (encore)

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.