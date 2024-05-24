Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled adventure. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Secure your copy today and be among the first to dive into the latest thrilling chapter of the iconic Mad Max series.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Warner Bros

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, this prequel to Mad Mad: Fury Road follows a young Furiosa as the world crumbles from underneath her. She's taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers and captured by a formidable Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth. Journeying through the Wasteland, they encounter the Citadel, ruled by The Immortan Joe, played by actor Lachy Hulme after Hugh Keays-Byrne's passing back in 2020. Amidst the clash of these two tyrants, Furiosa faces numerous challenges as she seeks a way to return home. But, will she ever get there?

This highly-rated prequel is one Mad Max enthusiasts are going to want to watch again and again after catching the film in theaters. Lucky for you, you can get in on the action before anyone else.

If you're interested in purchasing the film, see how you can below.

How to Watch Furiosa

There is no way currently to watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga right now via streaming or video. The only way you can see it is by heading to your local movie theater and buying a ticket to watch on the big screen. While we don't exactly know when this movie will be released, you can pre-order Furiosa below.

