Freeform wants to make sure you get out and vote this November. To educate and engage its young viewers on important issues during the upcoming election, the network is launching a new unscripted series from Kal Penn, Designated Survivor star and former associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration, called Kal Penn Approves This Message. Each episode will feature comedic field news pieces and a sit-down interview between Kal Penn and a featured guest. The show will address core issues important to young voters, like climate change and voter empowerment.

The network is also launching its non-partisan "Kick 2020 in the Ballots, FF'ing Vote" campaign on Sept. 8 to encourage its audience to be civically engaged. Over the next two months, the network will release a series of "on-air, out of home, and social PSAs reminding fans to make their voices heard by mailing in their ballots or showing up to the polls this November."

The goal is to encourage viewers to share how they are "kicking 2020 in the ballots" and getting involved on social media, using the hashtags #Kick2020intheBallots and #FFingVote to inspire other young people to take part and make it to the polls — whether by mail or in person — in November.

Kal Penn Approves This Message premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22 and will conclude with a one-hour finale on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Each episode will also be available on Hulu the next day.