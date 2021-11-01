You know that the holiday season is kicking into full gear when Freeform announces the annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule. We're still wiping off the remnants of Halloween make-up but the annual holiday celebration lineup is here and some of your holiday favorites are present, with a couple of fun surprises in store too.

The big draw for this year's 25 Days of Christmas schedule is Home Alone with Freeform streaming five of the beloved films in the franchise. (Did you know there are five Home Alone films? And that doesn't include the newest film in the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, premiering on Disney+.) The Santa Clause and all of its Tim Allen-centered sequels also make multiple appearances in the schedule, along with 25 Days staples Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Christmas Carol, and the Jim Carrey version of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The holiday classic Love Actually will air three times in the middle of December, so get your saccharine signage ready. New to the lineup this year is Office Christmas Party, the comedy starring Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, and more, which makes its Freeform premiere on Dec. 14.

Check out the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule below.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Freeform

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons

11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m.: The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Friday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m. - 4:35 p.m.: Family Guy

4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Saturday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m.: Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m.: Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m.: Home Alone

11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York



Sunday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:00 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m.: Home Alone

9:10 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2



Monday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m.: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons

11:00 a.m.: Daddy's Home 2

1:10 p.m.: Home Alone

3:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m.: Stealing Christmas

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m.: Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas



Wednesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m.: Snow

11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

1:00 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

3:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

5:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Snowglobe



Friday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m.: Call Me Claus

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Family Guy

12:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m.: Home Alone

6:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Saturday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m.: The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas



Sunday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m.: The Star (2017)

9:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist



Monday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Tuesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m.: Love Actually

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m.: Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m.: The Night Before



Wednesday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy

11:00 a.m.: Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Thursday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

10:30 a.m.: The Preacher's Wife

1:00 p.m.: Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Friday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m.: 9:00 a.m.: Family Guy

9:00 a.m.: Love Actually

12:00 p.m.: Home Alone

2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol



Saturday, Dec. 18

7:35 a.m.: Love Actually

10:45 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas



Sunday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m.: The Middle

7:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m.: Home Alone

10:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic



Monday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone

1:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m.: 9:00 a.m.: Family Guy

10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:00 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2

4:00 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Wednesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m.: Love the Coopers

12:00 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2

2:05 p.m.: Home Alone

4:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Thursday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m.: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m.: The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m.: Home Alone

6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas



Friday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: The Star (2017)

1:00 p.m.: Home Alone

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Saturday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

9:10 a.m.: The Santa Clause

11:20 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

1:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

