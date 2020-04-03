With everyone listening to medical doctors and spending a great deal more time in their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, multiple streaming services and pay cable networks are currently offering 30-day free trials or discounted pricing to new subscribers in an effort to help families safely pass the time indoors. So if you don't have subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ — or even if you do and you're just looking for something new — there are plenty of options to choose from. Check out the list below and get busy watching.

Every Streaming Service for TV, Sports, Documentaries, Movies, and More

Acorn TV

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears Photo: Acorn TV

Acorn TV is a streaming service dedicated to bringing you programming from the U.K and beyond. The service, available in the U.S. and Canada, is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Those interested can sign up at Acorn TV with the special code FREE30.

Recommendations: Slings & Arrows, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Hour





CBS All Access

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard Photo: Trae Patton/CBS

Ahead of Star Trek: Picard's finale on March 26, Sir Patrick Stewart announced that fans will have access to a free month of CBS All Access, both limited commercial and commercial-free, with the code GIFT from March 24 through April 23. Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike can enjoy a variety of programming including the classic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, crime procedural NCIS, and, of course, the entire Star Trek franchise.

Recommendations: Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, The Good Fight





Shudder

Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell, Creepshow Photo: Shudder

Shudder is dedicated to bringing viewers thrilling horror programs, and the service is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. It is available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland, and you can sign up at Shudder with the special code SHUTIN.

Recommendations: Mandy, Creepshow, Beast





Sundance Now

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of Witches

Sundance Now is a streaming service that will make you the cool kid among your group of friends, as it features a number of great programs and miniseries many people might have missed but are worth watching. It is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. New subscribers can sign up at Sundance Now using the special code SUNDANCENOW30.

Recommendations: State of the Union, A Discovery of Witches, The Little Drummer Girl





UMC

Jasmine Guy and Eddie Murphy, Harlem Nights Photo: Archive Photos, Getty Images

UMC (Urban Movie Channel), a service dedicated to black TV and film, features sitcoms like UPN's All of Us, throwback films like Eddie Murphy's Harlem Nights, network TV shows like OWN's Black Love, and more. Normally, $4.99 per month, the service is available with an extended 30-day free trial to new subscribers who use the code UMCFREE30.

Recommendations: Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, All of Us, A House Divided





Showtime

Regina Hall, Don Cheadle, Black Monday Photo: Erin Simkin, Erin Simkin/Showtime

Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers who sign up before May 3. They will be able to access the pay cable network's original series, movies, special, and documentaries via the Showtime streaming service by going to Showtime.com or the Showtime app. Many of the network's streaming partners and traditional TV providers are all offering a 30-day free trial for Showtime as well.

Recommendations: Black Monday, Kidding, Billions





Topic

Stephen Graham in The Virtues Photo: Courtesy of Topic

Topic, a new streaming service featuring unique stories from around the world, is offering a 30-day free trial to new subscribers for a limited time along with a special rate for the first year of subscription: just $29.99, which is half the normal rate. New films and series are released weekly.

Recommendations: What's Your Ailment?, The Miracle, The Virtues





Starz

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, Vida Photo: Erica Parise, Vida

Starz is currently offering two different deals for new subscribers. The first is a three-month subscription to the pay cable network for just $5/month, while the second asks you to subscribe for six months at just $24.99, which makes the total just slightly less per month. Sign up at Starz.

Recommendations: Power, Vida, Spider-Man: Far From Home





Criterion Collection

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Photo: NEON

Although it's not a free trial, Criterion Collection has announced its June titles and revealed that it is offering discounts between 20 percent and 30 percent off all in-stock and upcoming releases through the end of April. Check out the list of upcoming titles, including Portrait of a Lady on Fire here.





Sling TV

Sling TV Photo: Sling

Sling TV is providing Americans with access to news and entertainment sources for free during this difficult time. Users can access ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming video news channel for breaking news and live events, as well as thousands of movies and shows for kids and families by downloading the Sling TV app on a Roku, Amazon, or Android device, or by visiting Sling.com on a Chrome, Safari, or Edge browser and following the instructions on the welcome screen. Current subscribers can access the free content within the user interface without changing their subscription.

