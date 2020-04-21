Fraggle Rock is back! The beloved '80s series from Jim Henson's amazing imagination is now returning with new episodes on Apple TV+ for a whole new generation to enjoy. Better still, the new series, titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will be free to stream.

In this iteration of Fraggle Rock, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship. The premiere episode launched on Tuesday, April 21, and new "mini-episodes" will continue to premiere globally for free, every Tuesday. A teaser for the new series is available above.

The first new episode, "Shine On," shows that the Fraggles will be operating a lot like us: separated in their caves but looking for ways to have fun together. Viewers will see how Doozertubes getting delivered to the Fraggles' caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song "Shine On, Shine On Me." In keeping with guidelines for social distancing, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

Apple TV+'s addition of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! continues to expand the streaming service's foothold in the children's entertainment space. Apple TV+ also boasts Sesame Workshop's Helpsters, "Snoopy in Space," and Ghostwriter on its family programming lineup.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! has now premiered on Apple TV+.