In effort to make those cold winter months a little warmer, Fox has announced the premiere dates for a whole crop of scripted and unscripted series, including plenty of your favorites.

Call Me Kat, the new sitcom starring Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik and is executive produced by Jim Parsons, will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 3, ahead of the premiere of the ninth and final season of Tim Allen's Last Man Standing. Prodigal Son is also on its way back, set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 12. 9-1-1 and its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star will both begin their new seasons almost a week later — Monday, Jan. 18.

Fox also revealed that two of its animated series, The Simpsons and Bless the Harts, will premiere back to back on Sunday, Jan. 3, too. Also, The Masked Dancer, a Masked Singer-inspired celebrity competition show hosted by Craig Robinson and judged by Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Ashley Tisdale, and Brian Austin Green, is set to debut in all its costumed-up glory on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Check out all of the premiere dates for Fox's upcoming series below.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

The Masked Dancer (8/7c)

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

Call Me Kat (8/7c)

Last Man Standing (8:30/7:30c)

The Simpsons (9/8c)

Bless the Harts (9:30/8:30c)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Hell's Kitchen (8/7c)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

The Resident (8/7c)

Prodigal Son (9/8c)

MONDAY, JAN. 18

9-1-1 (8/7c)

9-1-1: Lone Star (9/8c)