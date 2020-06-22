Apple TV+ made its splashy launch last November, but has yet to have major hit despite throwing a ton of money into a few projects (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show, Jason Momoa's See). Finally, it looks like Apple is using its deep pockets for good with the sci-fi epic Foundation, which released its first trailer today. And it looks expensive!

The series is based on science-fiction legend Isaac Asimov's book series of the same name, following a far-future scientist's (Jared Harris) prediction that the Galactic Empire will collapse, and the efforts of a band of exiles who attempt to rebuild civilization and save humanity. The trailer is introduced by Foundation showrunner David Goyer, who, before fawning over his Apple overlords, explains that Asimov's Foundation was an influence on many sci-fi properties including Star Wars.

As for the trailer itself, it looks great, depicting a space-faring future with cool technology, strange planets, and even a very hungry looking alien. It looks like it's going to be hard sci-fi in the vein of The Expanse, and a welcome addition to Apple's sparse lineup.

Foundation is coming to Apple TV+ in 2021.