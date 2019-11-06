There have been plenty of blind date dating shows before, but Fox is upping the ante this winter with Flirty Dancing, and TV Guide has your exclusive look at the first trailer.

The show features two strangers going on their first date in front of millions of viewers at home, but instead of dinner and a movie they'll be performing a choreographed dance. No, really. Imagine performing a Dirty Dancing finale-eseque number for your first date. You'll definitely know if there are sparks or not.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

While there's no footage of host Jenna Dewan in the trailer, you do get to see some of the couples and their incredible dance skills. If some of those lifts don't make your heart flutter, you might need to check if you're dead.

Are you ready to put on your dancing shoes and watch?

Flirty Dancing premieres with a special preview on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Fox.