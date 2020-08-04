Get ready to bust out that shiplap — Fixer Upper is coming back to television. The hit renovation and design series will return with new episodes on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, which launches in 2021. The Fixer Upper reboot will air exclusively on Magnolia and is set to premiere when the network launches.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed," said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. "We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

Fixer Upper premiered on HGTV in 2013 and ran for five seasons, wrapping in 2018. The original series, which was the No. 1 unscripted show on all of cable television during its run, not only helped turn hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines into stars but also made a phenomenon out of their signature modern farmhouse style.

The Gaineses surprised Magnolia Network executives when they said they wanted to bring back Fixer Upper, network president Allison Page told Deadline. "We had not been planning with this network to include Fixer Upper," Page said. "When they said goodbye to the show three years ago next month, they said they needed a break but as it turns out — and thankfully — a break is literally what it was."

Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., has also announced two more shows that will join its slate of original programming: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Self Employed (working title) with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

Flynn's series will showcase his eclectic style as he and his team of skilled designers tackle decorating projects "on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor." Self Employed, meanwhile, will follow Morris as he travels the United States and meets inspiring small business owners.

Other series in the works at Magnolia Network include Growing Floret, Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM, deVOL Kitchens (formerly known as Bespoke Kitchens), Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, and Inn the Works.

Fixer Upper returns on Magnolia Network in 2021.