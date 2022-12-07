Join or Sign In
We have a six month wait before we get any answers
Netflix's gal pal drama series Firefly Lane officially captured our hearts after Season 1, and now that Season 2 has wrapped (Part 1 at least), we're on the edge of our seat for the next and final installment. The series is based on the novel by Kristen Hannah, while taking liberties as an adaptation for Netflix to make it fit better on the small screen. The TV show features flashbacks that span decades which people have compared to being in the style of This is Us, helping viewers really get the full picture of the highs and lows of the friendship between the two main characters, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke).
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Firefly Lane. Read at your own risk!]
Season 2 focused on Kate and Tully's ongoing present-day feud that we got a whiff of toward the end of Season 1 and let us in on the reasons behind it, all while filling us in on some key past experiences as well. The separation is clearly painful for both parties, as evidenced by Kate trying to find a new friend in her creative writing classmate, and Tully's drastic decision to head to Antartica on a documentary project. The most shocking part of all happened in the last moments of the Season 2 Part 1 finale, as Kate found out she had an aggressive form of cancer and must immediately begin treatment. In a classic elevator scene with one coming up and one going down, Kate just misses Tully before she leaves for several months and doesn't get the chance to tell her the harrowing news. Heartbreaking!
If you've been able to put away the Kleenex boxes long enough to wonder about the next installment, keep reading for everything we know about Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 so far.
Season 2 is being split into two parts, with the first one released on Dec. 2. Part 2 will be the final chapter of the series and land on the streaming service on Jun. 8, 2023, as confirmed by Katherine Heigl's post below. Firefly Lane will be ending after Season 2; there will be no Season 3.
There's really no telling how the finale will play out, seeing as the series has made a habit of deviating from the book. While the TV show has changed some key parts of Hannah's novel, including the reason for the big rift between the two best friends (in the book it's because of an on-camera fight, while the show's reason involves a much higher stakes car accident), the outcomes are the same, which has us getting ready to pull out the tissues all over again for how the finale may or may not end.
Possible Season 2 Part 2 Spoiler alert: In the novel, Kate reaches out to Tully again, and Tully returns from Antartica to care for her friend while undergoing treatments, as the two are able to repair their friendship. However, Kate ends up succumbing to the cancer, and asks Tully to take care of Johnny and her daughter Marah (she has three children in the book).
"I don't want to let anyone know where it's going but it's really moving, and it's really emotional," Sarah Chalke told Deadline. She went on to say that "Basically, the arc follows the storyline of the book, and then it also goes off into brand new directions as well. That was the plan to know how many episodes it was going to be done over so that the story could be told in its entirety. There was no waiting on finding out if there's a pickup or not, and then [the story] is left halfway told, it was the completion of their journey."
Season 1 and Season 2 Part 1 are available to stream on Netflix.