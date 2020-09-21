Ahead of Sunday night's telecast, producers for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards certainly expected the show to be an unusual and potentially calamitous occasion. Though the ceremony is in its 72nd year, the 2020 Emmys marked the first time the show went almost completely virtual, with host Jimmy Kimmel returning to emcee the event from a near-empty Staples Center in Los Angeles. Emmys executive producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin warned press in advance of the show that even they expected some "chaos" to emerge during the event, which would feature dozens and dozens of nominees operating their own video equipment to join in for the show from a safe social distance.

2020 Emmy Winners: See the Full List

So how did the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards go down? Let's take a look at everything that happened at the 2020 Emmys.

Kimmel opened the show by delivering his jokes before an audience that was chuckling along to his every word. The only problem was that there was no live audience, and he was instead using footage from the previous year's show, and only cardboard cutouts (with a cameo by a real-life Jason Bateman) joined him in the Staples Center. Read on to find out more about what happened during Kimmel's opener...

We knew Schitt's Creek was going to have a good night after the series' creative team took home several prizes at the Creative Arts Emmys, but we didn't expect the series to completely sweep the comedy series, earning acting nods for all four of its leading stars and the top honor, Outstanding Comedy Series. Read on to find out what other prizes Schitt's Creek nabbed at the 2020 Emmys night right here...

As expected, HBO's Watchmen was one of the top-tier winners at the 2020 Emmys, earning trophies for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Regina King, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson. Find out Regina King used her latest moment in the sun to speak out right here...

While the comedy and limited series arenas were pretty well locked up by their frontrunners, the drama series categories were all over the place. Succession still took home the night's biggest prize, Outstanding Drama Series, and actor Jeremy Strong won the biggest acting prize of the evening, but there were several shows whose stars came away victorious (and busted some office ballots) in the best way...

As expected, Succession brought it home with the win for Outstanding Drama Series, but even though it was a time for celebration, creator Jesse Armstrong wasn't feeling very thankful. In fact, he delivered what is probably the very first ever "Un-thank you" speech, directed at some key political figures...

The 2020 Emmys' In Memoriam segment featured some thoughtful remembrances of some of the stars we lost this year, but there was one name and photo missing from the list: Kobe Bryant. Considering the Emmys were taking place in Kobe's own professional house, the Staples Center, the oversight was especially painful...

Friends fans are still -- yes, still -- waiting for HBO Max's cast reunion special to happen, but Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow decided to take us all halfway there by getting together for one very special appearance...

Kimmel saved his best joke for last when he told audiences to tune in for the afterparty and gave everyone a fake meeting ID number. After a chaotic evening, that was the one of the highlights, so find out our picks for the lowlights and other best moments right here...